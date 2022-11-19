Ex-minister Atubo: Ssemogerere was 'too good for Uganda's dirty politics'

Former minister of lands, housing and urban development, Mr Daniel Omara Atubo, has eulogized former Democratic Party (DP) president and two-time presidential candidate Paul Ssemogerere, describing his demise as a sad and great loss to Uganda.

"I started knowing Paul closely from Moshi Unity Conference in 1979 and also worked with him as ministers under President Museveni's government. I supported and campaigned for him as presidential candidate during 1996 general elections after making the 1995 Constitution," Mr Atubo told this publication on Saturday.

He described Ssemogerere as a true democrat.

"He was too good for the rough and dirty politics of Uganda. He was robbed of his victory to lead this country by the unfree, unfair and violent elections," the former Member of Parliament for Otuke County said, adding that Ssemogerere leaves behind "a rich legacy of belief in good governance, humility, integrity, love and Godliness".