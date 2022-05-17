Ex-minister blames MP loss on NRM leaders

The former Minister for ICT and Innovations, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, has blamed his 2021 MP election loss to a misunderstanding between some National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members and electorate.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony of the Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Mucunguzi, in Sheema Municipality on Sunday, Dr Elioda said sacrificing his reputation to stand for the municipality seat while holding the Sheema North MP seat was not his individual decision.

Dr Elioda said he was dragged into the struggle, but was later abandoned by both the party members and leaders who thought he had become too greedy. “I was never understood by many people and even up to now, I have not been understood, an issue that made me fail in the past elections,” Dr Elioda said.

“In contesting for the other constituency, I had a calculation and that was not mine as an individual.I would have stayed in the North and even earned the same salary, but there was a big problem which we were to get in this area,” he added.

Dr Elioda, who was the Sheema North MP stood for Sheema Municipality after its creation in 2017. He won the constituency and resigned his former position.

He said the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party had previously won in Rukungiri District despite PresidentMuseveni massively mobilising for support.

“They became buoyant and developed a lot of energy, Mr Aaron Turahe crossed from NRM to FDC and won in Endinzi (Isingiro District as LC3 chairman) they were now for Sheema.We were cautioned that if the MP comes from Opposition, Elioda and Kamuntu (Ephraim) must pay for it. We fought and made sure that FDC never won. I have never regretted what we did here,” Dr Elioda said.

He said winning Sheema Municipality dealt a final blow to FDC in Ankole and brought down their leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, which if was neglected and the National Unity Platform wave found it, would have serious consequences in the politics of the sub-region.

Dr Elioda asked Mr Mucunguzi to promote peace in the neighbouring Rwanda, Tanzania and DR Congo by building on the renewed relations.

He also cautioned him against being corrupt and promoting conflict by being unjust to the poor and vulnerable.