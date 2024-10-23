Ex-minister Musumba jailed six months over Shs160m debt 

The Commercial Division of the High Court has sentenced Mr Isaac Musumba, a former State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, to six months in Luzira Prison for failing to pay Shs160 million debt.

Justice Patience Tumusiime Rubagumya issued the sentence due to Musumba's repeated failure to honor his payment commitments since borrowing the funds in 2023.

Musumba's troubles began when he defaulted on the loan, prompting his creditor Mr Charles Wakwale to file a commercial suit against him.

Despite multiple warrants of arrest, Musumba remained elusive, claiming to be abroad. He was ordered to repay the loan and cover legal costs.

On Wednesday, Musumba appeared in court, offering Shs10 million in cash and requesting a 21-day extension to settle the remaining balance.

However, Wakwale's lawyer, Mr Dick Kisira, objected, citing concerns that Musumba would flee and evade court as he had always done in the past.

The court ultimately dismissed Musumba's request and ordered him to serve six months in prison or pay the outstanding debt to secure his release.