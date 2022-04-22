Ex-MP aspirant, Mukono DPC in bitter divorce feud

The Mukono District Police Commander (DPC), Ms Annabella Nyiramahoro, and her husband have accused each other of cruelty and assault as they seek the dissolution of their 15-year marriage.

Ms Nyiramahoro, through her lawyers of Kaggwa and Kaggwa Advocates, on January 28, petitioned the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Mengo seeking to divorce Mr Ronnie Andrew Mulyambuzi, an accountant and former Jinja North Member of Parliament aspirant.

The petitioner cites cruelty occasioned on her by Mr Mulyambuzi, as stated in the suit, and seeks to protect herself from harm, discomfort and inconvenience as a result of domestic violence.

“That the respondent displayed a propensity for violence in the past and that prior to filing the divorce petition and being driven out of my matrimonial home, the respondent continuously subjected me to cruelty in form of insults and endless profanities which were intended to ridicule and scorn me,” the petition reads in part.

Mr Ronnie Andrew Mulyambuzi and his estranged wife Mukono DPC Anabella Nyiramahoro are battling a nasty divorce, according to Court documents. PHOTOS/COURTESY

The petitioner added that the respondent on numerous occasions “broke into her phone” in an attempt to uncover information that she feared would be used to harm her.

Ms Nyiramahoro accused her husband of threatening to shoot her with an arrow and sought a protection order against them.

The protection order was granted on Tuesday and will be in force for the next three months.

Protection order

The protection order directs the respondent to stay away from the premises or place where she resides or any part of the premises, or approach any place or premises where the applicant works or frequents.

But Mr Mulyambuzi, who is represented by Ekirapa & Co Advocates, in his defence contends that it is the petitioner who has been cruel to him.

“The particulars of cruelty include verbally abusing the respondent with comments like, ‘why are you putting out your teeth?’ and drawing her gun at the respondent while threatening to “finish” him and denying him access to the children and to the house at Joggo,” his defence reads in part.

Mukono DPC Ms Annabella Nyiramahoro (left) in an undated photo at a public function graced by the Kyabazinga of Busoga HRH William Gabula Nadiope. PHOTO/COURTESY

Mr Mulyambuzi said between 2010 to-date, his estranged wife drew a gun at him whenever they had a misunderstanding.

“The respondent further contends that the petitioner committed adultery with various men, some of which are a subject of an unconcluded police investigation; and that the respondent occasionally insinuated to him that he is not the father of one of the children,” his repose further reads.

According to Mr Mulyambuzi, his estranged wife has a new boyfriend called Herbert and one of his children has been subjected to a DNA test, which is yet to be done.

He avers that his marriage has irretrievably broken down and should be dissolved and seeks shared custody of the children and an order to distribute the matrimonial property.



