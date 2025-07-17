Ex-MP Denis Sabiiti died of blood clots after cancer battle - report

Former Rubanda County West Member of Parliament, Engineer Denis Sabiiti Ndyanabo Bamwoya, died from blood clots in both lungs, a postmortem from Mulago National Referral Hospital has confirmed.

Sabiiti, 71, died suddenly on Monday evening at his residence in Entebbe near State House, just outside the capital Kampala.

“When doctors in Mulago carried out the postmortem, they found two blood clots in both arteries that supply blood to the lungs, so that was the cause of death,” Mr Franckline Tumuhumuza Bonde, a relative of the late legislator told Monitor on Wednesday.

The former MP had recently completed cancer treatment and was undergoing routine follow-up appointments when his condition took a fatal turn, according to the family.

He will be laid to rest this Sunday at his ancestral home in Katojo Trading Centre, Muko Sub-county in Rubanda District, southwestern Uganda.

His death came just hours after another Kigezi region-born prominent figure, retired Supreme Court judge Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba, passed away Monday morning in Kampala, marking a double tragedy for the area.

Born on August 18, 1953, Sabiiti studied aircraft maintenance and engineering in the UK between 1979 and 2000.

He began his career at Uganda Airlines as a flight engineer in 1979 and later held senior positions in the Ministry of Works and Transport, retiring as Commissioner for Transport Regulations in 2015.

He joined elective politics in 2016, winning the Rubanda West parliamentary seat after defeating then-minister Henry Banyenzaki.

During his term in Uganda’s 10th Parliament (2016–2021), he chaired the Committee on Physical Infrastructure and served on other key committees, including Budget, Human Rights, and Natural Resources.

Sabiiti was also known for his passion for environmental conservation and tree planting. He is survived by eight children.