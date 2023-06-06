Ex-MP Munyagwa remanded to prison over trespass, malicious damage

Former Kawempe South Division MP Mubarak Munyagwa has been remanded to Luzira prison following his arrest alongside four other people on charges of criminal trespass, malicious damage to property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Mr Munyagwa and five of his alleged accomplices appeared before Kajjansi Chief Magistrate, Doreen Karungi on Tuesday afternoon and denied the charges against them.

Ms Karungi remanded them until June 12 when they will be produced in court again.

The charge sheet, a copy of which was seen by this publication, indicates that the 44-year-old politician and businessman, Paddy Kabuye, Joweria Nakafero, Godfrey Buwembo, Isa Sekitoleko and others still at large, between May 26 and June 3, 2023 at Mutungo cell in Wakiso District, entered upon the land comprised in LRV 3839 Folio 20, Kyadondo Block 272 Plot 256 in possession of Dechomai Asset Trust Number Three LCC with intent to annoy the said Dechomai Asset Trust Number Three L.C.C.

The charge sheet further states that Mr Munyagwa, Kabuye, Nakafero, Buwembo, Sekitoleko and others still at large between May 26 and June 3, 2023 at Mutungo cell in Wakiso District, willfully and unlawfully destroyed cassava in the garden valued at Shs5 million the property of Janan Opio.

Kabuye, 47, is the chairman LC1 Bugu Zone, Busabala ward, Masajja Division in Wakiso District.

Buwembo is a 22-year-old student and resident of Mirimu Zone, Ndejje Ward, makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso District while Sekitoleko is a 45-year-old casual labouerer and resident of Makindye central zone, Makindye Sabagabo in Wakiso District.

Nakafero is a 41-year-old resident of Masajja B Cell, Makindye Sabagabo, Wakiso District.

Mr Munyagwa and his alleged accomplices are facing two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

It’s alleged that Munyagwa, Kabuye, Nakafero, Buweombo, Sekitoleko and others still at large between May 26 and June 3, 2023 at Mutungo cell in Wakiso District, conspired together to commit a felony to wit, criminal trespass on land comprised in LRV 3839 Folio 20, Kyadondo Block 256 contrary to section 302 (1) of the Penal Code Act.

They are also accused of conspiring to commit malicious damage to property.