Ex-MP Nabillah narrates how she used Shs850m loan

Former Kampala District Woman MP Nabillah Naggayi yesterday took to the dock and narrated how she spent a Shs850m loan she obtained from former Makerere University vice chancellor Prof Venansius Baryamureeba.

Ms Nabillah, who alongside her husband, Mr Isaac Ssempala, admitted being indebted to Prof Baryamureeba, said the first loan of Shs450m majorly went into relocating her entire family to Canada.

“I used $20,000 on tickets, then paid $5,000 to a lawyer, and later retained the lawyer whom we gave a total of $30,000 and part of the money was used on hotel bills,” she told court presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru.

She said she used part of the money to relocate from Toronto to a more affordable state.

Asked by her lawyer, Mr Naboth Nehairwe, how she intends to service the loan, the former legislator told court that she had hoped that her husband would get a job in Canada and start paying back slowly, which was not the case.

“Even the relocation to another province, I used part of the money to buy tickets,” she said.

She explained that she asked for a second loan of Shs400m from Prof Baryamureeba because renting in Canada was becoming expensive and that she used it to buy a house.

She also told court how at the time of getting the second loan, her bank account had Shs700m, which money she revealed was for her political campaigns.

Second loan disbursement

“When the second loan was disbursed, I converted the money into $10,5000, which I sent to my husband, which money he received after some days and the house was purchased in the names of my husband,” Ms Nabillah told court.

Asked whether she paid back the same second loan, Ms Nabillah said: “No, I did not because I had to remould the Kampala house into three apartments. When I had started to repay and had paid Shs50m, Covid affected the renting so much.”

“My husband was also not able to contribute to the repayment because the salary he was earning in Canada, was little and could not sustain himself and then have some sent to repay the second loan,” she said.

Towards the end of the hearing, Justice Mubiru asked the former legislator whether she is liable to loan obligations and she admitted so.

When the judge asked whether he should now enter a judgement against her, she was non-committal.

“I am not a lawyer, we came to you for a judgment,” Ms Nabillah responded.

Earlier in the course of the hearing, Prof Baryamureeba asked court to stop the selling of Ms Nabillah’s house in Kampala until she pays him the outstanding debt of Shs800m.

Justice Mubiru concurred with him and halted any sale of the Kampala house until the pending case is determined since it was used as security for the disbursement of the said two loans.

The property is comprised in LRV 4004 Kyadondo Block 273 Plot5 Katuso Close in Kampala.