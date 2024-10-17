Ex-Namirembe bishop Samuel Balagadde died of heart attack 

Namirembe Diocese Bishop Emeritus Samuel Balagadde Ssekadde died of a heart attack on Monday, mourners told.

Ssekadde's cause of death was confirmed today morning, Thursday, October 17, by Rev. Prof. Dr. Samuel Luboga who currently serves as the chairperson of the Education Service Commission (ESC).

"People have been wanting to know the cause of death [of Samuel]. What l have seen on social media [on the cause of death] has been disappointing. Fake news!," Professor Luboga said.

He then added: "This man's death was caused by a heart attack. His heart did not die out of negligence but because God said it is time."

The revelation was made at Namirembe Cathedral where hundreds of mourners attended a funeral service to pay their last respects to Ssekadde.

Top government officials, Members of Opposition, clergy, family members, friends and other well-wishers attended the funeral service of the former cleric who died at the age of 80.

He leaves behind a wife, Allen, biological and adopted children as well as several grandchildren.