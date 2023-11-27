Ex-Nsangi mayor Kiyimba charged with violence over Gaddafi Mosque incident

Former Nsangi Municipality Mayor Hajj Abdul Kiyimba has been charged with threatening violence during last Friday's juma prayers at Gaddafi Mosque, Old Kampala.

Hajj Kiyimba, one of the top leaders in the Muslim community was arrested from Gaddafi Mosque after prayers as he shouted Allahu Akbar (God is greatest) while moving towards Shiekh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje.

He was arraigned before the Magistrates Court at the Law Development Centre (LDC), Makerere where he denied the charges of violence and threatening violence.

Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Martines Kirya, later granted him a cash bail of Shs1 million together with his co-accused Hamuza Kiyimba.

“Each of the applicants (Abdul Kiyimba and Hamuza) will execute a cash bail of Shs1 million. Each of the accused persons is reminded to keep the peace while on bail and should there be a breach, the applicants will be at risk of cancellation of their bail,” Mr Kirya held.

Mr Kirya also directed that the accused persons desist from accessing Gadaffi Mosque, Old Kampala unless when they are going for prayers in the interest of peace.

Meanwhile, the court has set January 29, 2024, when the two accused persons will return for further mention of their case.

Prosecution case

The state alleges that on November 24, 2023, the accused persons incited violence against Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje by shouting or mentioning the words “Allah Akubar '' Where is Mubaje? I want Mubajje” while advancing towards Sheikh Mubajje so that the Moslem congregations who were around for prayers would rise and attack Sheikh Mubajje for having sold Muslim Land (Property).

Hajj Kiyimba on November 24, 2023, at Gadaffi Mosque -Old Kampala Parish, Central Division in the Kampala District with intent to intimidate or annoy threatened to injure or kill Ashiraf Zziwa.

Hajj Kiyimba was arrested by the security personnel who were deployed at the Old Kampala Mosque following reports of an imminent raid by the faction opposed to Sheikh Mubajja and his leadership following an advert for the sale of Muslim property, among them the Old Kampala mosque over Shs19 billion recovery after a land transaction went bad.