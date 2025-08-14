Ex-policeman admits to drawing salary for 5 years after resigning

In a surprise move, a police officer who resigned from the Force five years ago but continued to draw a salary at the expense of the taxpayer, yesterday pleaded guilty to corruption.

Francis Oyet voluntarily pleaded guilty before the Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe, to the charge of causing financial loss of Shs20.6m to the government, a day after he was formally charged.

“I admit the facts as read,” a 44-year-old Oyet told the court in a downcast voice.

Yesterday, Mr Oyet was among the dozens of government officials charged following their arrest in what seemed to be a bigger racket connected to ghost and illegally recruited workers into government that President Museveni has launched a war against.

According to the charge sheet presented to the court, it was prosecution’s case that between September 2020 and October 2023, Mr Oyet withdrew salary from government coffers despite having voluntarily resigned from the Police Force.

Prosecution further said, Mr Oyet did this while knowing that his actions would cause a financial loss to the government.

Presiding Grade One Magistrate Asiimwe said Oyet will accordingly be sentenced on August 21. She went on to remand Oyet to Luzira prison, from where he will be sentenced on August 21.

The offence of causing financial loss to the government carries up to 14 years imprisonment or a fine of not exceeding 336 currency points (Shs6.7m), or both.

Human resources manager charged

In a related development before the same court, the Uganda Police Force’s Commissioner for Human Resource Management, Eldard Mugume, was charged and remanded over allegations of illegally recruiting six officers into the Force more than a decade ago.

Mr Mugume, 58, appeared before Magistrate Asiimwe yesterday, where he was charged with six counts of abuse of office contrary to Section 10(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, Cap 116.

It was the prosecution’s case that between February and March 2013, while stationed at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, Mr Mugume used his office to unlawfully recruit Ms Lizzie Namulinda, Ms Aisha Namukasa, Ms Lilly Birungi, Mr Jasper Ekyoheirwe, Ms Eva Amumpaire, and Ms Pearl Kainembabazi into the Force at the rank of Inspector of Police (IP).

Investigators claim the contested appointments bypassed established recruitment procedures, undermining the credibility and integrity of the police’s human resource systems.

Mr Mugume’s defence team attempted to apply for bail on his behalf, but Ms Asiimwe declined to hear the application, reasoning that she was only holding the session in the absence of the trial Chief Magistrate.

“I cannot entertain the bail application because I am only sitting in for the trial magistrate who is away,” Ms Asiimwe ruled before remanding Mr Mugume to prison until September 2.

If convicted, Mr Mugume faces up to seven years in prison or a fine, or both, on each of the six counts.

Mr Mugume was jointly charged with human resource officer Waidha Lillian, though she was not physically present in the courtroom.

This prompted Magistrate Asiimwe to issue criminal summons for her.