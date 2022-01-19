Ex-presidential candidate Katumba to protest fuel prices

Independent presidential candidate John Katumba receives a gift of maize cob while addressing his supporters in Kyegegwa town on December 1, 2020. Photo | File

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Mr Katumba yesterday told Daily Monitor that he had written to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth- Ochola, as mandated by law, and was optimistic he would grant his constitutional right. 

Former presidential candidate John Katumba has written to police seeking permission to hold a demonstration over high fuel prices.

