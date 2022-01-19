Ex-presidential candidate Katumba to protest fuel prices

Former presidential candidate John Katumba has written to police seeking permission to hold a demonstration over high fuel prices.

Mr Katumba yesterday told Daily Monitor that he had written to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth- Ochola, as mandated by law, and was optimistic he would grant his constitutional right.

“Due to the rapid increasing prices that have frustrated our motherland’s economy because of individual selfish interest, we therefore inform you that we shall practice our constitutional right of holding a peaceful protest against the above situation for the betterment of our nation,” Katumba’s letter reads in part.

While quoting Article 29 of the Constitution, Katumba rallied Ugandans to join him in expressing dissatisfaction over the high fuel prices.

“We, Ugandans, are suffocating because of the situation and we cannot let it continue. We are not doing it for the sake, but because we have been forced to. How can I buy fuel at Shs10,000? We are from Covid-19 [lockdown] and people do not have what to eat. Uganda had fuel reserves, where are they now? I welcome everyone to get on board. It is not only Katumba, this is for everyone,” he said.

Uganda has been choking on high fuel prices for more than a fortnight following a dip in supply.

This comes after fuel truck drivers went on strike, protesting the mandatory Covid-19 testing at the Kenyan border, where they were asked to pay $30 dollars (Shs105,730) for the test.

Currently, a litre of petrol is retailing at Shs5,000 and Shs10,000 while some fuel stations have no fuel.

Police responds

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, yesterday confirmed receipt of the letter, saying the request is under review.

“It is being reviewed, and once the response is made I will be able to comment. There is no response yet,” he said

According to Enanga, police has guidelines to consider in line with the Public Order Management Act, where organisers of public meetings, assemblies and processions have a duty to inform the police about the arrangements, including the date, time, place and the number of intending participants.

“There are a number of areas we are supposed to arrange together like the traffic flow plan and get in a number of ushers, for a public meeting and if it is procession, that means he has to make a provision that the number of participants are not infiltrated by hooligans and ensure the procession does not go out of hand,” he said.

Katumba said this is a wakeup call and through the demonstration, he hopes to push government to put in place public fuel reserves that can sustain the economy in case of emergencies.