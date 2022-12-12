Ex-Principal Judge Bamwine writes book on humble start

Former Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine has written a book detailing his humble beginnings and how he rose to prominence in the Judiciary.

Launched last Friday, the 131-page book is titled “Spurred to Prominence by God’s Grace”.

The book highlights Justice Bamwine’s illustrious career in judicial service that spanned close to four decades of shaping the law and justice landscape.

“I was told that Grace means God’s undeserved favour to you. By the time I finish my remarks, you will know why I choose this title. The Bible urges us to count our blessings, one by one, in order to appreciate where we have come from and where we are going. Depending on what God has done for each one of us, we all have a story to tell,” Justice Bamwine said during the book launch in Kampala.

Justice Bamwine, who was the administrative head of the High Court for close to 10 years, recalled how he began his education in a rural setting where he walked six kilometres to school.

“Imagine walking six kilometres or so in wet grass and muddy path where there was no road. I put the road there myself as I walked to school. Imagine going to primary school in a hard-to-reach area where even the inspector of schools could not reach,” Justice Bamwine told his guests.

“We are talking about a school shunned by good teachers on account of its location. So we didn’t get the best. I later joined Kitunga High School. From there, I went to Nabumali High School from where I started seeing light. So going to Mbale was like going abroad,” he added.

Justice Bamwine also recalled how he got a difficult time at Makerere University where he felt an inferiority complex after mixing with students from top-performing schools.

“…then later, I joined university. You join university with sharp students from the likes of Budo, Ntare, Namilyango, Namagunga, so, you meet these students who had no problem with spoken English. Oh God, I remember participating in a debate one time and I don’t remember what it was about, but I think it was about Independence. Well, I will not say what I said, but it was not pleasant,” he recalls.

He said despite the hardships he went through, he remained focused on his studies and emerged among the best-performing students at the university.

“About the book, you marry a graduate instead of picking one from Katanga or Kivulu and she gives you top-notch children, ask me, if I don’t have much to thank God for, then what I am here for,” an excited Bamwine said.

Justice Bamwine said he now wears designer clothes, a shift from his humble background of wear rags.

“Imagine a specialist in old shirts and trousers, now donning in designer Marks and Spencer. I remember getting a shirt from someone who had bought it in Norway when I was going to Senior One, but now, if you don’t get it from Marks and Spencer, I won’t take it, no way. This is all about spurred to prominence by God’s grace,” he said.

The former Principal Judge also told his guests of how he changed his surname to the current Bamwine because he failed to get school fees to join Senior One.

“Bamwine was not my original name. At the time, if you were to repeat a class, you had to change names. I hear the Uneb computer would reject you if you repeated with similar names and you would be thrown out. So the gentleman who had to change names, has now made it to a judge, not only a judge, but principal judge. You now the basis of the title of the book, read it and celebrate God’s goodness with me,” he said amid applause from his guests.

Speaking at the same event, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, who was the guest of honour, commended Justice Bamwine, whom he said was at one time his boss, for writing a book about his life.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo also hailed the administration of Justice Bamwine during his tenure as Principal Judge for introducing alternative dispute resolution in criminal justice system commonly known as plea bargaining.

“And for you to understand why I hailing Justice Bamwine, in five years through plea bargain, which he was passionate about and pursued religiously, the upper Bench alone, disposed of 35,000 criminal cases at the cost of Shs10b. Had it not been for the plea bargain mechanism, those 35,000 cases would have taken more than 15 years and would have taken not more than Shs35b to dispose of,” the CJ said.