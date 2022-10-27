Ex-Principal Judge loses bid to increase retirement benefits

Former Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine has lost a bid to be given the same full retirement benefits as those of the Chief Justice and deputy.

In a unanimous judgment, a panel of five justices of the Constitutional Court yesterday held that Justice Bamwine’s petition did not have merit as it did not warrant constitutional interpretation.

“Clearly, the question before the court is whether the payments upon retirement of the Principal Judge is commensurate to his or her rank in light of the responsibilities of being the head of the High Court and assessing the Chief Justice in the administration of the High Court and supervision of the subordinate courts. It is my judgment that the petition has no merit as far as the question of different discriminatory treatment is concerned,” ruled Justice Christopher Madrama, who wrote the lead judgment.

He added: “I am further of the opinion that it is advisable and recommended that Parliament should look into the matter to ensure the office of the Principal Judge receives a commensurate payment in terms of retirement benefits that befits a Principal Judge if they find merit in the matter.

It’s not upon this court to define what is commensurate but it is for the policy makers, which is Parliament to consider what is commensurate after getting advise of the Judicial Service Commission.”

Other justices are Catherine Bamugemereire, Stephen Musota, Muzamiru Kibeedi and Irene Mulyagonja.

In his petition, Justice Bamwine’s argues that Sections of Schedule of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, state that upon retirement, while the Chief Justice and deputy, as administrative heads of the Judiciary, get 100 percent of their monthly emoluments for life, the Principal Judge gets 80 percent.

This, according to Justice Bamwine, is discriminatory since the deputy Chief Justice and the Principal Judge work hand in hand in their positions and capacity to assist the Chief Justice in the efficient administration of the judicial functions.

He added that there is also discrimination in terms of fuel and vehicle repair allowances payable to the retired Chief Justice and deputy, which are some of the allowances not payable to a retired Principal Judge.

“The petitioner contends that as administrative heads of the Judiciary under the Constitution, the Chief Justice, deputy and the Principal Judge are entitled to equal treatment before and under the law,” Justice Bamwine unsuccessfully argued.

He added: “In spite of their difference in rank, status and dignity under the Constitution, a retired Principal Judge is treated at par with a retired judge of the High Court, which contravenes Article 14 (1) of the Constitution.”