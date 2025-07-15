Ex-Rakai district boss pays Shs37m for soliciting Shs20m bribe

The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kampala has sentenced former Rakai District Service Commission chairperson, David Mpuuga, to five years in prison or a fine of Shs7.2 million after he was found guilty of soliciting a bribe from a job applicant.

Court heard that Mpuuga demanded Shs20 million from a candidate who was applying for the position of Agricultural Officer.

Following his arrest by police attached to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Mpuuga entered into a plea bargain arrangement in which he compensated the victim with Shs30 million. As part of the agreement, he will also be barred from serving in any government position for the next 10 years.

His arrest is part of ongoing investigations into widespread bribery and corruption in District Service Commissions across the country. The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has recently carried out similar arrests in Mpigi and Gomba, with plans to extend operations to other districts.

The sale of public service jobs to desperate job seekers has become a growing concern, with government officials exploiting Uganda’s rising unemployment rate. Economic experts warn that the country’s jobless rate is expected to reach 3.35 percent by the end of this year.



