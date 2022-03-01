Ex-RDC arrested over illegal land evictions in Nakaseke

Police in Nakaseke District have confirmed the arrest of a war veteran leader and former RDC in connection with a series of illegal land evictions of bibanja land holders in Semuto town, Nakaseke District.

Capt (Rtd) Sula Sserunjogi was arrested on Tuesday following the destruction of property of residents at Kimegere zone in Semuto Town Council, Nakaseke District in a purported enforcement of an eviction order.

“The police have in their custody Mr Sula Sserunjoji with the investigation into cases that he allegedly committed at Semuto Town Council ongoing,” Mr Isah Ssemogerere, the Savana Region Police spokesperson told this publication on Tuesday.

On February 25, 2022, the State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja ordered the arrest of Sserunjogi at a meeting convened at the home of one of the victims of the land evictions in Semuto Town Council, Nakaseke District.

“We have to deal with cases of impunity and ensure that our people are not evicted on property that they legally acquired and are rightful land owners protected by the constitution of Uganda. It is wrong for one to purportedly execute a court order at night against the set guidelines. Mr Sserunjogi decided to execute his purported court eviction order in total disregard of the law,” he said.

In January 2022, the home of Mr Stephen Mugambwa, a resident of Kimegere village was attacked by a mob at night, destroying household property and razing down a permanent house in what they claimed was in line with an eviction court execution order obtained from the Luweero Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The rampant evictions in the district have sparked outcry from the residents and petitions to the Ministry of lands officials and Members of Parliament that have since demanded for justice for the victims.