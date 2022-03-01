Ex-Red Cross boss Nataka gets seven years in jail

The former secretary general of Uganda Red Cross Society, Richard Michael Nataka. PHOTO/FILE

By Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Nataka was found guilty of seven counts including embezzlement, causing financial loss, abuse of office, and four separate counts of conspiracy to defraud.

The former secretary general of Uganda Red Cross Society, Richard Michael Nataka, has been handed a seven-year jail term for defrauding his employer of more than Shs1.2b in 2013.

