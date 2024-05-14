Ex-security guard arrested over cattle theft, illegal possession of army uniform

Police in Apac District have arrested a 24-year-old former private security guard on allegations of theft of cattle and illegal possession of government stores.

Jasper Ebong, a resident of Barkworo Village, Alaro Parish, Apoi Sub-county in Apac District, was arrested alongside his 37-year-old alleged accomplice, Benon Ribero by members of the community.

At the time of their arrest on Monday, the suspects were allegedly found in possession of three stolen head of cattle.

Apac District security committee said Innocent Okello and Kenneth Otim, the suspected ring leaders of the notorious criminal gang to which Ebong and Ribero subscribe, were still at large.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Joan Apio, and police from Apac Central Police Station responded quickly to the scene and rescued the suspects before they could be lynched after receiving phone calls from local leaders.

Okello’s house was searched and a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) uniform was reportedly recovered. A suspected stolen motorcycle registration number UDS 177Z was also recovered in the bush near his home, the Apac deputy RDC said.

The officer in charge of Apac Central Police Station, Mr Alex Nuweamanya, while addressing the community of Barkworo Village after the operation, said the police have commenced investigations into the matter.

“I request the local leaders to help us so that we can arrest these men on the run. We are told one of them is a problem. He has been in prison several times, and when our officers came to arrest him, he injured one,” he said.