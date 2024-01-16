Ex-servicemen demand compensation from USA





About 200,000 Ugandan ex-servicemen, who previously served in Iraq and Afghanistan peacekeeping missions from 2005 to date, have appealed to the United States government to aid the process of having them compensated.

The group under the auspices of the Special Returnees Association (SRA), told this publication during a media engagement yesterday that they were underpaid during their time of service.

The returnees said they received letters of authorisation from the United States Department of Defence outlining clear working conditions and benefits that they would accrue.

According to paperwork seen by this publication, the employees were graded under two rate categories including GS-12 and GS-13.

“We were supposed to be paid a uniform payment for all civil servants of GS-12 and GS-13, which translates to an annual payment of between $56,999 and $80,000,” Mr Victor Musinguzi, an ex-serviceman and the chairperson of the association, said.

“However, upon reaching our areas of work, we were forced into signing subsequent employment contracts with significantly less favourable conditions and we ended up being paid salaries ranging from $4,800 to $12,000 per year,”

He said many Ugandans returned home with physical and psychological injuries and that they didn’t access any form of compensation, partly because of the companies that contracted them.

“We received contracts from the United States Department of Defence (DOD) to offer security services for force protection efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan on behalf of the USA. They were contracted by EODT (Explosive Ordinance Demolition Technology), SOC (South Oil Company), and other companies operating in Iraq, as well as Askar Security Services Limited, a Ugandan company acting as a source of employees for EODT. Their belief that this mission would bring about positive change quickly turned into disappointment and despair,” Mr Musinguzi said.

Mr Musinguzi noted that those who refused to sign the new employment contracts were sacked and that out of fear, their colleagues accepted to work under the poor conditions.

It is from this background that they have asked the US government to compensate them for their due wages.

“The deductions made from our wages were completely illegal, unfounded in law, and unjust, in violation of Article 9 of the Protection of Wages Convention 1949. This article prohibits any deductions from wages to obtain or retain employment. In addition, Article 8 (1) of the same convention stipulates that deductions from wages should only be permitted under conditions prescribed by national laws or regulations, or as determined by collective agreement or arbitration award. Furthermore, Article 8 (2) emphasises the importance of informing workers, most appropriately, about the conditions under which such deductions may be made,” Mr Musinguzi said.

“Based on these international laws, the deductions made from the wages of our members were completely illegal and unjust, causing significant harm to the affected individuals. As a result, we demand for the restitution of our unlawfully withheld wages,” he added.

The war in Iraq is said to be the most privatised conflict in history. Since the invasion in 2003, the US Department of Defence doled out contracts worth an estimated $100 billion to private firms. Covering a vast range of services from catering to dry cleaning to security, one in every five dollars the US spends in Iraq ended up in the pockets of the contractors, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office.

In an interview with this publication, Mr Wilson Owere, the chief of labour affairs at External Labour Power House, a private organisation, said they will have a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that the issue of these Ugandans is addressed.

“I am now demanding the US government to settle these issues without delay. The US Department of Defence must immediately respond to this. I am going to get in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so that we can have a meeting with the US government,” Mr Owere said.

Govt response

Mr Vincent Bagiire, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said they have not received the claims from the returnees, noting that they will intervene as soon as they receive the claims.

“Returnees from Iraq and Afghanistan have not brought the matter to the ministry, if they bring the matter with actual facts to us concerning how much they are demanding, we shall intervene and address the issue accordingly,” Mr Bagiire said in a phone interview.