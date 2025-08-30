Ex-spy master Maj Gen Birungi detained amid UPDF intelligence shake-up

Uganda’s former Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen James Birungi, has been arrested and detained at the Makindye Military Police Barracks, a senior military official confirmed to Monitor Saturday morning.

The army indicates that Maj Gen Birungi, who was early this year posted as Uganda’s military attaché to Burundi, was summoned on Friday morning to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, where he appeared before Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Sam Okiding.

After a closed-door meeting, Maj Gen Birungi was reportedly disarmed and transferred in another military vehicle to the Military Police headquarters in Makindye, where he is being held.

Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Director of Defence Public Information, confirmed Gen Birungi’s arrest in a brief phone interview with this publication on Saturday.

“Maj Gen Birungi was summoned on Friday as part of ongoing investigations in the UPDF. He is currently detained at Makindye Military Barracks,” Maj Gen Kulayigye told Monitor.

Earlier, a military source that preferred anonymity revealed to Monitor that the arrest follows findings from an ongoing high-level board of inquiry chaired by Lt Gen Okiding.

The inquiry was tasked with investigating alleged breaches within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) intelligence and counterterrorism operations.

Maj Gen Birungi is set to face trial before the General Court Martial on multiple charges, including treason, corruption, terrorism, murder, and other offences, sources in the army suggested.

The same sources added that the arrest stems from an internal audit investigation which expanded into a broader inquiry. It reportedly uncovered irregularities linked to intelligence manipulation and misuse of operational funds.

By press time, efforts to obtain official confirmation from UPDF spokespersons were unsuccessful. The army has not issued a public statement.

Maj Gen Birungi previously served as Chief of Military Intelligence before the unit was restructured and renamed Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS). His arrest marks the highest-profile detention of a serving army man in recent years.

Early this year, tensions heightened within the military establishment amid wider scrutiny of UPDF intelligence operations following the alleged fake Kampala bombings.

Besides, the developments are unfolding as Uganda prepares for a politically charged period ahead of the 2026 general election, with security agencies under increased domestic and international attention.