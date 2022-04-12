Ex-TASO staff awarded Shs400m over unfavourable work environment

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) labour office at Kawempe, a Kampala City Suburb, has awarded more than Shs411m to a former employee of The Aids Support Organisation (Taso), over unfavorable work environment.

Dr Kenneth Mugisha said he was forced to prematurely resign from his job over the unsafe work environment contrary to Section 65 (1) c of the Employment Act.

He says he had a sick eye but his sick leave request was rejected by Taso and was still required to work on short notice.

In a March 21 ruling, the head of the Kawempe Division Labour office, Ms Ruth Namaarwa Kulabako, said: “There existed an implied/expressed contract between the parties from which the respondent (Taso) executive director summarily dismissed the complainant (Dr Mugisha). The complainant’s sick leave request was unlawfully rejected (photographs of his eye injuries were adduced during hearing) as the employee (Dr Mugisha) has a right to withdraw his labour from unsafe working environment.”

She added: “The respondent’s persistent demand of work on short notice from a sick employee was not only unrealistic, but proof of hostility in work relations further justifying constructive dismissal of the complainant by the respondent.”

Ms Kulabako broke down Dr Mugisha’s Shs411m compensation as Shs102m as three months wages, Shs171m as five months’ pay severance allowance, Shs102m as three months’ pay in lieu of notice and Shs34m as four weeks’ wages as compensatory order.

Labour office records show that on December 17, 2021, Dr Mugisha filed a complaint before the labour office in Kawempe, relating to his constructive dismissal, claiming he was forced to resign on October 15, 2021 from his appointment as a project director of a five-year USAID Rhites South West project.

Other related claims include termination without notice, unfair dismissal on a protected ground, and retaliatory conduct of Taso against him for raising complaints about a hostile work environment.

But in its defence, Taso had denied terminating Dr Mugisha’s contract saying it expired.

Taso also claimed that no contract had been executed between them and Dr Mugisha.

Ms Kulabako also ordered Taso to pay Dr Mugisha within 14 days from the date of her decision.