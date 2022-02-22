Ex-teacher celebrates 100 years, gives tips on health

Ms Kuku Kerenuka Wolayo, a resident of Bulumolo Village, Bulambuli Parish in Buyobo Sub-county, Sironko District, has celebrated 100 years.

The thanksgiving ceremony, which took place at the weekend, was presided over by Rtd Bishop of Mbale North Diocese Samuel Gidudu. It was attended by religious leaders, politicians, educationalists and former pupils.

Born on January 29, 1922 to Enock Magolo and Eseri Nambozo, Ms Wolayo is the second born of five children.

She is believed to be one of the oldest people in Bugisu Sub-region.

Related Brother Byarugaba inspired hard work and integrity Education

Ms Wolayo says she has outlived her father, who died at 96, and her mother at 95 years old.

“I attribute my long life to the personal principle of good eating and loving God,” she says with a beaming smile.

Ms Wolayo studied from Primary One to Six at Bubugu Primary School in 1944 before joining Kabwangasi Teacher’s Training College in Butebo District. She began teaching in 1945 and retired in 1957.

Ms Wolayo taught English, Kiswahili and Luganda in several government schools, including Bulago, Buhugu, Buyobo and Buteza and Bukalasi primary schools in Bududa District, Bugisu Sub-region.

Unlike her agemates, who are senile, and frail, Ms Wolayo says her self-discipline has enabled her live a good life.

She neither drinks alcohol nor smokes. “I wake up at 8am and retire at 7pm. I drink black coffee. I also enjoy eating matooke, malewa, potatoes and rice,” she says.

Ms Wolayo is also a jolly and welcoming woman. She ably walks with less difficulty.

“I have seen all and I have nothing I want. I am so grateful to God for the long and healthy life,” Wolayo says.

The 100-year-old is able to read without glasses, her hearing is good, and she has not lost even a single tooth.

“I don’t have diseases such as diabetes, and high or low blood pressure. This is because I have always been contented with what I have,” she says with a smile.

Bishop Gidudu, who presided over the birthday prayers, commended Wolayo’s grandchildren for loving her.

“I thank the grandchildren for taking care of her. I appeal to parents to educate their children or empower them economically so that they will take care of them in their old age,” Bishop Gidudu said.

Mr Julius Nakiyi, one of her grandchildren, says their grandmother encourages them to put God first.

“She tells us to live stress-free lives, love people and never hold grudges,” Mr Nakiyi says.

Mr Nakiyi says their grandmother is one of the first teachers in the sub-region.

Mr Lawrence Namisi, the clan head, describes Ms Wolayo as a good story teller.

“She is always surrounded by many people, especially her grandchildren with whom they hold conversations ranging from stories from back in the day to their welfare,” Mr Namisi says.