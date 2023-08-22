Ex-town clerk Twinoburyo dies aged 84

Retired town clerk Ananias Twinoburyo popularly known as Omwana w’omuntu, died last Friday.

Born on November 26, 1938, Twinoburyo served as a town clerk from 1966 to 1976.

He worked as a town clerk in Hoima, Kasese, Fort Portal, Kabale, Mukono, and Mbarara districts.

Ms Sandra Twinoburyo, his granddaughter, said he suffered a cardiac arrest last Friday at Kampala Hospital where he had been hospitalised.

Those who worked with him said he had zero tolerance for corruption and upheld good governance.

“His contributions during this trans-formative period shaped these towns,” his granddaughter said.

She said her late grandfather was an insatiable learner, an avid reader, and diligent researcher who went on to author Abaijukuru ba Ruganyirwa, a book celebrating his family and heritage.

“Twinoburyo was a philanthropist beyond his administrative duty. He was a stalwart supporter of the Ankole cultural institution, who also played a pivotal role in the selection of the Omugabe (Ankole king), in 1994,” she said.

Ms Twinoburyo added: “He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, hero, and resourceful man.”

He is survived by two wives, six children, and 17 grandchildren.

There will be a funeral service today at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero in Kampala at 9am.