Ex-UPDF soldier held over killing civilian

Police in Amudat District have arrested a UPDF deserter on accusations of strangling a 66-year-old man to death in a bar.

It is alleged that Private John Lowase strangled Lorisa Cheporoke, 66, to death in a bar in Multasukan Village, Abilyep Sub-county, after the deceased reportedly failed to clear the bill in the bar.

The Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson, Mr Mike Longole, explained how the incident happened.

“It is alleged that the deceased had gone to drink at a local bar but left without clearing the bills after getting drunk, prompting the suspect to follow and strangle him to death,” Mr Longole said on Tuesday.

He said police visited the scene and a post-mortem has been done.

The UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, Maj Isaac Oware, said the suspect deserted the army in 2016.

“He underwent refresher training at Kavera Training School in Kasese District. Later, he was among the soldiers who were nominated to undergo the mandatory pre-mission training [for then African Union Mission to Somalia (Amisom), now African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) at Peace Support Operations Centre, Singo, in Nakaseke District,” Maj Oware said.

Maj Oware added that, upon completion of pre-mission training, the suspect was placed under 346 Battalion, which was part of Uganda Battle Group (UGABAG) XIV to serve in Somalia.

“After UGABAG XIV rotation and post mission induction, the troops were granted one-month compassionate pass leave before returning to mother units. Pte Lowase did not return to his mother unit or report to any army establishment, hence a status of absence without official leave (AWOL) was entered into the UPDF system, rendering him a deserter,” he said.

Maj Oware told Monitor on Tuesday that “his gun’s whereabouts is still being analysed by the arms system at strategic headquarters,”

“It’s sad that he conducted himself in such a cruel manner, leading to the precious loss of life of an innocent Ugandan. As UPDF, we do not condone such degrading misconduct,” he said.