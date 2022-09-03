Ex-VP Ssekandi in property row with Masaka woman

A property row between former Ugandan Vice President, Mr Edward Ssekandi and a Masaka City based businesswoman, Ms Leticia Nakimbugwe has taken a new twist with the latter threatening legal action against the veteran politician.

Through her lawyers of Mbabaali Jude & Co. and Odek & Co, Ms Nakimbugwe claims to have cohabited with Mr Ssekandi to produce two of their daughters aged 20 and 18 respectively.

ALSO READ: How Uganda will miss VP Ssekandi

Further, Ms Nakimbugwe indicates that the same relationship saw the pair jointly acquire several properties with some of the earnings primed to benefit their children, including financing their studies in United Kingdom (UK).

Some of the properties which Nakimbugwe claims to co-own with Mr Ssekandi, are plot 14 Edward Avenue, plot 17 Alexander Drive (both in Masaka City) and plot 763 block 257 at Munyonyo, Kampala.

“That upon completion of the commercial buildings and in particular the one on Plot 14 ,Edward Avenue Masaka City, you agreed to rent it out to potential tenants and it has been under her management from the time of construction to date,” an intention to issue addressed to Mr Ssekandi from Ms Nakimbugwe’s lawyers dated reads in part.

However, Ms Nakimbugwe claims that tenants in the said buildings informed her that they had been served with a notice dated December 30, 2021 from M/S Ssekandi & Co. Advocates, informing them of changes in the management of the building.

“That through a letter dated January 10, 2022 signed by yourself, a one Victoria Ssekandi, introduced herself to the said tenants requiring them to deposit rent on her personal account and was also requiring them to sign new tenancy agreements or be evicted. What shocked our client to the marrows is the fact that you even included the said residential home at Nyanama in which you have continued to cohabit with her as part of the properties from which the said Victoria Ssekandi must collect rent,” Ms Nakimbugwe’s lawyers aver in an August 31 notice to the ex-Ugandan speaker.

Ms Nakimbugwe accuses Mr Ssekandi of authorizing an agent, Victoria Ssekandi, who hired S.P. Court Bailiffs to file a miscellaneous application in Masaka for the Municipal Court order to evict her from some of the contested properties she has been using since 2021, purportedly for failure to pay Shs3million 6-months. The civil suit is yet to be heardby the grade one magistrate.

Ms Nakimbugwe’s lawyer have issued Mr Ssekandi a two-day ultimatum to sit with their client to have this issue settled.

“Failure of which, we have instructions to drag you to court seeking a declaration that you and our client are tenants in common of the above mentioned properties,” the complainant’s lawyers said.