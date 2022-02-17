Prime

Ex-Woman MP returns to teaching

Ms Sarah Nakawunde marks class work during a mathematics lesson on Febuary 9. PHOTO/BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME 

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

Former Mpigi District Woman legislator Sarah Nakawunde Temulanda has returned to teaching a year after losing her parliamentary seat. 
 Ms Temulanda, who was found teaching mathematics to Primary Seven candidates at Mpigi Parents Primary School, says teaching is in her DNA. 
“Teaching is my calling, even when I was still young, I used to act as a teacher while playing our childhood games. So, teaching is in my DNA,” the 59-year-old teacher-cum-politician says. 
 She says while at Parliament, she used to spare time every month and conduct lessons at the school.
Ms Temulanda says her main drive is   to boost the school enrollment and improve its performance.

