Ex-Woman MP returns to teaching

Former Mpigi District Woman legislator Sarah Nakawunde Temulanda has returned to teaching a year after losing her parliamentary seat.

Ms Temulanda, who was found teaching mathematics to Primary Seven candidates at Mpigi Parents Primary School, says teaching is in her DNA.

“Teaching is my calling, even when I was still young, I used to act as a teacher while playing our childhood games. So, teaching is in my DNA,” the 59-year-old teacher-cum-politician says.

She says while at Parliament, she used to spare time every month and conduct lessons at the school.

Ms Temulanda says her main drive is to boost the school enrollment and improve its performance.

Mpigi Parents Primary School has an enrolment of 560 pupils, a figure she says is lower compared to the number of pupils the school used to have before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Umar Sekakozi, the school director of studies, describes Ms Temulanda as a good administrator, ‘although some teachers panic whenever she is around.’

“Of course, we don’t find any problem working with her [Temulanda] because she minds her business, after teaching she enters her office as a director. It is us who handle visitors and parents because that’s not her role,” he says.

Ms Molly Kesiime, the head teacher, says Ms Temulanda is a down-to-earth person and some visitors mistake her for an ordinary staff.

“Our director is probably the most down-to-earth person I have ever met. She interacts with everyone and listens to staff concerns and addresses them accordingly,” she says.

Ms Temulanda, a ruling NRM member, served as Mpigi District woman representative for two terms [2011-2016 and 2016-2021] and lost to National Unity Platform’s Teddy Nambooze in the January 2021 General Election.

She hopes to bounce back to Parliament in 2026.



