Excitement as Kyotera, Rakai districts receive new ambulances

The Muslim Charity in partnership with the Al-Bayaan Foundation in Uganda have donated two ambulances to residents of Kyotera and Rakai districts to aid the effective health service delivery.

The ambulances were handed over to district officials by Dr Charles Olaro, the Director of Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health at the Babies and Mothers Alive (BAMA) offices in Kalisizo, Kyotera District.

Dr Richard Mugahi, the assistant commissioner in charge of Reproductive and Infant Health told the Monitor that the ambulances are expected to ease the transportation of expectant mothers and other patients in the hard-to-reach areas.

“Both Kyotera and Rakai have hard-to-reach areas which need emergency services especially when it comes to transporting expectant mothers to better health facilities. We are now lucky that the transport system has been boosted with the two ambulances,” he said.

Mr Abdul Wahab Muyomba, the Al-Bayaan Foundation programme coordinator revealed that another ambulance which will station in one of the districts will soon be delivered since there is more need for ambulance services.

“We were here (Kyotera) about two years ago and the authorities expressed the need for ambulances and other health services. We are happy that we are fulfilling the pledge we made and another ambulance will arrive in three months period,” he explained.