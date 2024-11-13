Excitement as Museveni gives Mityana roadside market vendors Shs100,000 each

There was excitement at two roadside markets in Mityana District after President Museveni extended financial support to the vendors.

At least 112 vegetables and fruit vendors drawn from Zigoti and Ttamu-Nakibengeyi markets were each given Shs100, 000 as additional capital to boost their businesses.

The money was delivered to the vendors on Wednesday by State House Officials led by the Senior Presidential Advisor- Elderly, Princess Pauline Nassolo and Ms Flora Kabibi.

Princess Nassolo told the vendors that Mr Museveni, 80, decided to give them the additional capital to enable them grow their small businesses and improve their household incomes.

“You should utilise this package well from His Excellency the President as you wait to also benefit from other government programmes like the Parish Development Model (PDM),” she said.

She told the vendors that Mr Museveni, who has been in power for nearly four decades cares about their wellbeing and it is the reason he keeps coming up with numerous poverty alleviation programmes.

“Development such as good roads, electricity and improved healthcare and education are a government responsibility but creating wealth is upon us the individuals. Fight poverty to improve your livelihoods, stop working for only the stomach,” Princess Nassolo said.

Ms Kabibi lauded vendors for working hard to ensure that their families’ welfare is improved.

“Continue working hard to improve your livelihoods,” she advised.

She also implored the vendors to utilise the money well to expand their enterprises.

“Although the money is small, please try hard to multiply it,” she said.

The Chairperson of Zigoti Market, Ms Amina Nassaka Ssemujju commended President Museveni for the gesture.

“Your Excellency, thank you for sending these transparent people to us. They have delivered our package well,” she said.

Ms Nassaka also encouraged fellow women to stop relying on men for financial support but work for themselves to be self-reliant.