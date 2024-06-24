Excitement as Nakaseke gets pioneer skilling programme graduates

Nakaseke District has passed out its pioneer skills training programme cohort under the Directorate of Industrial Training.

“We are witnessing a success story where our people are guided on how to use their natural talent in a more professional format to generate income. Professionalizing the natural talents targeting poverty reduction has been one of the missing links for our people,” Nakaseke District Chairperson Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu said on Sunday.

While the district is battling a chain of challenges within the education sector, including lack of a government primary school in the entire Butalangu Town Council, the battle to fight poverty through professionalising natural talents is active.

State Minister for Higher Education Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo revealed that the skilling programme under the Ministry of Education is open to all age brackets and targeting skills development for adults.

“Government has availed more funds under the skilling program. You don’t need to go back to class but you are assessed and guided to be a more productive person. You are additionally awarded a certificate to empower your respective skill as a professional,” he said as he passed out 120 skilled persons under the Rose Namayanja Foundation in an event held at Nakaseke Sub county playground.

“Government is rolling out the skilling opportunity but not limiting you for further studies. The certificate awarded under the Directorate of Industrial Training is recognized nationally and a big step for those that wish to upgrade to Diploma and degree level,” Muyingo told Nakaseke leaders and the graduates.

Rose Namayanja, the director of Rose Namayanja Foundation said: “The mechanics, bakers, tailors and decorators are among many other jobs that we targeted. We are rallying people not to be left out of the growing global economy where professionalism is crucial.”