Excitement colours road to 2026 election process

One of the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) most popular mobilisers, Ms Saudah Madada, who gained national attention after she was brutally beaten during the 2019 Arua by-election, yesterday lit up the Kampala regional Electoral Commission (EC) offices as she was nominated as an Independent candidate. Ms Madada, who was treated at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi following the incident, had become a fixture alongside NUP party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi. However, she was denied the party’s endorsement to run for the position of Woman Councillor for Kampala Central.

Clad in a black hijab with a white veil and armed with her nomination papers, a humble yet energetic Ms Madada arrived at the Ntinda-based EC offices and spoke briefly to reporters before her nomination. Notably absent was her former red NUP overalls and military-styled attire. “The Kampala people have spoken. They dragged me to this place, collected 1,000 signatures, far more than the 50 required by the EC, and paid the necessary fees. Who am I to decline the will of the people?” she declared. “We all know the Kampala we want. I am here to advocate for a city that accommodates everyone, traders, cleaners, the business community, and the ghetto youth. I will be the light for all, symbolised by my campaign symbol: the candle.” Ms Madada was among hundreds of aspirants who turned up at regional EC offices for nominations ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

Nominations kick off amid buzz

The Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono EC regional offices were a hive of activity as the Commission officially kicked off a 22-day nationwide nomination exercise for various political positions. Aspirants came equipped with all required documents: national IDs, nomination forms, proof of payment, and the requisite signatures, accompanied by their proposer, seconder, and campaign agent. The first phase of nominations (September 3 to 5) covers district/city chairpersons, lord mayors, and councillors. The second phase (September 8 to10) will handle municipality/city division chairpersons and councillors, while the third phase (September 11 to 24) will focus on municipal division, sub-county, and town council leaders.

Presidential nominations are scheduled for September 23 and 24, and Members of Parliament will be nominated on October 15 and 16. EC spokesperson Mr Julius Mucunguzi emphasised that each candidate may only be accompanied by four people to avoid disrupting normal business operations. “So far, the nomination exercise is proceeding smoothly countrywide. We’ve had no major hitches,” he said, adding that the EC will resolve complaints about duplicate payments.

Beatrice Mao joins mayoral race

By the end of day one, Ms Beatrice Mao, wife to Democratic Party (DP) president and Justice Minister Norbert Mao, had been nominated as the sole DP candidate for Kampala Lord Mayor. “My campaign is about practical solutions, not lofty promises. I want to encourage love and pride in Kampala as a foundation for service delivery,” she said. Ms Mao emphasised that the Lord Mayor’s race should not be about party lines but about the ability to serve. She said DP remains committed to unifying Ugandans and offering people-centered leadership. “DP may have lost credibility in some people’s eyes, but service delivery is not about party colours. This is about competent leadership, and I want to be an example of that.” She is expected to face incumbent Mr Erias Lukwago (People’s Front for Freedom), Mr Ronald Balimwezo (NUP), among others.

City councillor aspirants speak out

In Kawempe South, former Makerere University Guild President Dr Shamim Nambasa was nominated for Woman Councillor. She pledged to focus on improving healthcare and youth empowerment. “I’ll prioritise health service delivery and advocate for economic upliftment for women and youth in slums,” she said. Mr Umaru Magara, a Kawempe North II councillor aspirant, complained about paying the nomination fee twice, first to URA, then to KCCA. Mr Julius Katongole, running in Rubaga Division III, shared similar concerns. Mr Katongole also pledged to prioritise maternal health and support boda boda riders, controversially stating: “The role of women in my constituency will be getting pregnant and leaving the rest to me.” Meanwhile, Mr Paul Kato, the NUP Lord Councillor representing Makindye III, said his team had secured land for a waste recycling plant to avoid future incidents like the Kiteezi landfill crisis.

Incumbent Kawempe North councillor Mr Boniface Bukenya, who was denied the NUP ticket, was nominated as an Independent. “They wanted me to run for LC3, which is a demotion. I’m competing as an Independent against their candidate, Mr Amudani Semugoma. How do you bring someone from Kampala Central to Kawempe?” Mr Bukenya asked. Ms Phiona Dantee, Woman Councillor LC5 Rubaga, also emphasised people-centred leadership: “I’m not a leader who makes deals at the expense of the people. I stand with them.”

Wakiso: Nominations and party switches

In Wakiso District, nominations began with candidates from Entebbe Municipality, Makindye Ssabagabo, and Busiro North. Mr Ibrahim Ssekandi, denied the NUP ticket, joined the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) where he was welcomed without issue. “The goal is serving people, regardless of the party. I’m staying in PFF. NUP is too chaotic,” Mr Ssekandi said. NUP’s Ketty Namuddu was nominated for Ndejje councillor, seeking re-election and pledging wholehearted service.

Meanwhile, NRM supporters are optimistic following the rejection of many NUP incumbents, seeing it as a chance to reclaim key positions. The Wakiso District Speaker, Mr Nasiif Najja, was nominated for district chairperson on the NUP ticket, replacing outgoing Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika. “I know what Wakiso people want. My priorities are ending land grabbing and improving road networks,” Mr Najja said.

Mukono: Early momentum

In Mukono District, nomination exercise started at 9am and by 2pm, more than 30 aspirants had been nominated for the local government slots. They included Francis Lukooya Lukoome for LC5 chairperson (NRM), Yeeko Sassira for direct councillor, Nsuube Kauga-Namumira (Independent), Richard Senyonga for Namataba town Council (NRM), Majara Nsubuga for PWDs representative at the district (Independent), Christine Namboowa, who was denied NUP card, for woman direct councillor-Nakisunga Sub-county (Independent, Ramazan Muslim Tambula for Mpatta Sub-county (Independent), Gashegu Mulamira for direct councillor for Nama Sub-county (NRM), Stephen Ochech for direct councillor for Ntinda Sub-county (NRM), among others.



