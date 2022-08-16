Excitement in Sebei after Ruto elected president

There was jubilation in Sebei Sub-region following the announcement of Mr William Ruto as the president–elect in the neighbouring Kenya. Several entertainment centres in Kapchorwa Municipality were filled to the brim.

The Sabiny living predominantly in the districts of Kapchorwa, Bukwo and Kween are ethinically related to the Kalenjin community where Ruto hails from. Former Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Tom Chesol said: “We are extremely excited. We cannot believe our own is finally the president of Kenya,” he said.

“We are going to see strengthened relationships between the two countries with Ruto as president,” he said.

Mr Chesol said Mr Ruto has previously helped in setting up schools in Sebei sub-region, including Kapkoros, Riwo, Chepsikunya, Ngenge secondary schools, among others.

Mr Jimmy Mangusho, a businessman in Kapchorwa Town, said Ruto’s presidency will help farmers to access market in Kenya “because farmers here depend majorly on Kenya for agricultural inputs.”

Mr Mangusho said they are hopeful the Ruto presidency will also help to address the issue of cattle rustling.

Mr Simba Kiprotich, another businessman in Kapchorwa Town, said they anticipate improved cross-border trade between Uganda and Kenya.

Mr Fred Soyekwo, a district councillor in Kapchorwa, said Mr Ruto’s win is for every Sabiny.

“When we have him there [presidency], we believe we have the political will and we can freely do business,” he said.

Bukwo District Woman MP Everlyn Chemutai said Ruto presidency will strengthen the relationship between Uganda and Kenya.

On border point security, Tororo RDC Nixon Owole, said the situation is calm.

“The situation is normal and there is no need for panic,” he said.