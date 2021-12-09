Executive defies MPs on Congo war briefing

Parliament is yet to receive a briefing from the Executive on the military incursion of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces troops into the DR Congo.

For more than a week, repeated calls by the legislators to have the minister of Defence seek parliamentary approval as mandated by law, even after the period of 72 hours elapsed have not yielded results.

This follows the entry of Ugandan troops into DR Congo on November 30, in pursuit of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, whom government accuses of masterminding attacks in Kampala.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) launched airstrikes on ADF camps in eastern Congo on November 30. These were followed by the entry of ground soldiers.

However, these developments raised questions from legislators, as to why their approval had not been sought.

Article 124 of the Constitution on Declaration of a State of War mandates the President to seek the approval of Parliament before troops engage in operations beyond borders.

According to the Constitution, the resolution has to be supported by not less than two-thirds of the Members of Parliament.

The law also allows for approval to be sought not later than 72 hours after deployment is done in emergency cases. In this case, the 72-hour period elapsed on December 3.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, had directed the minister, to make a statement regarding the matter on December 7, but he was a no-show.

The minister was also allotted time during yesterday’s plenary. The minister’s failure to appear further infuriated MPs, who questioned the Executive’s actions.

Since November 30, when the UPDF announced its presence in the forests of Congo, Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo has raised a procedure matter, calling on the Executive to not prolong the constitutional breach.

“It would be okay if this was an incidental matter, but these are matters hinged on the Constitution. Expeditions of forces outside the borders needs to be presented to Parliament,” Mr Ssekikubo said during yesterday’s plenary.

Erute County South MP Jonathan Odur sked the deputy Speaker to use her power to compel the line minister to bring a statement to Parliament.

“If Parliament was in recess, it would be called back because this is important. If the Executive is not willing to come, you compel them,” Mr Odur said.

But Ms Among informed the House that she had received written communication from the ministers.

“The ministers are in the field and are not able to be here. They are busy securing the life of Ugandans. They have written and will be here at an appropriate time,” she said.

Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa called for calm and asked MPs to appreciate the significance of the Congo mission to Uganda, DRC and other countries in the region.

“We have not snubbed Parliament in any way, it’s just that these are bilateral matters. It’s DRC on the frontline, the UPDF is playing a supportive role and we request MPs to be patient. We will come to Parliament at the right time and the leadership of Parliament is well-informed,” Mr Tayebwa told Daily Monitor last evening.

“We are working within the confines of the law, we have not violated any laws of Uganda. The UPDF voluntarily briefed the country about the Congo mission. There should be no cause for alarm. At an appropriate time, the executive will come to Parliament and give a comprehensive statement,” he added.