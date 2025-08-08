Executive Order bites hard as urban dwellers run short of charcoal

Consumers of charcoal in Teso sub-region are feeling the pinch as the prices of charcoal skyrocket following increased surveillance by security personnel along roads used to transport illicit charcoal from rural to urban areas. In Soroti City, with roughly 60,000 residents who rely on charcoal for cooking purposes, the prices of charcoal have been increased by dealers as the presidential Executive Order on charcoal burning starts to bite. Security checkpoints have been mounted on roads to crack down on transporters of charcoal.

The ordinary charcoal from weak trees that was previously sold at Shs45,000, is now being sold at Shs75,000 while ‘super’ charcoal from shea nut trees is being sold at Shs125,000. In 2023, President Museveni issued Executive Order No 3 under the powers he derives from the Constitution, to curb the damage done to the environment as a result of the charcoal business.

At Pioneer Ward in Soroti City, that used to be a one-stop centre for trucks offloading charcoal, business there has remained dull. Ms Akello, a charcoal dealer, told this newspaper that the little stock they can sell is now usually delivered by motorcycle operators, who somehow are able to beat surveillance by security personnel on major routes. “The ban on charcoal seems to be so serious, all truck operators are unwilling to carry charcoal because the fines are so hefty,” said Ms Akello. Every year, according to the ministry of Energy, the country loses approximately 72,000 hectares of tree cover to charcoal burning, among others, which is widely used by urban dwellers for cooking and other heating purposes.

Mr Asuman Walujo, a truck operator in northern Karamoja, said carrying charcoal has become a risky venture that they are hesitant to undertake. “The men in uniform have become so ruthless that we cannot dare risk carrying charcoal. The fine one has to pay on spot upon being found with charcoal is Shs1 million.” He added that it is hard to escape arrest because there are more than 13 roadblocks from Kotido in Karamoja to Obalanga in Teso. So if you are to bribe security personnel, he said one will need over Shs500,000. Mr Silas Opolot, a commuter taxi operator on Soroti –Moroto Road, said to transport a bag of charcoal from Karamoja to Soroti Town, one has to pay more than Shs30,000 in bribes at the various checkpoints.

“So to avoid knocking heads with the security personnel at the various roadblocks, we have said no to carrying charcoal,” the taxi operator explained. In Kumi Municipality, the price of ordinary charcoal from weaker trees is Shs80,000, while charcoal from shea nut tree is Shs130, 000 in the district that has suffered a lot from the effects of tree felling. Ms Joyce Kongai, a charcoal dealer on Ngora Road in Kumi, said she has not received charcoal supplies for one week. The Kumi Environment Officer, Mr Moses Opio, urged residents to embrace alternative sources of energy for cooking, such as briquettes. Mr Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, the State minister for Energy, who is also MP for Kumi County, said the government has started distributing free liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and burners to households to save the environment. In Kumi, more than 150 households have received the gas cylinders.

Tough.

The men in uniform have become so ruthless that we cannot dare risk carrying charcoal. The fine one has to pay on spo is Shs1 million.’’– Asuman Walujo, truck operator in Karamoja



