Exhibitors unveil new crop innovations at Jinja farmers’ show
Exhibitors at the ongoing Source of the Nile National Agriculture and Farmers’ show in Jinja City have announced new innovations in crop production.
The 30th edition of the show, organised by Uganda National Farmers’ Federation (UNFFE), kicked off on July 26, and will end on August 4.
Federation Spokesperson, Mr Nelson Tukundana, said over 450 local and international exhibitors have turned up to seek knowledge in crop production, an increase from 360 exhibitors who were registered last year.
“The Federation puts much emphasis on advanced technology for crop production needed by farmers to maximise profits,” Mr Tukundana said in an interview on July 31.
He added that the National Agricultural and Research Organisation (Naro) responded to their call by unveiling new maize breeds rich in Vitamin A and resistant to striga weed which is ravaging maize gardens, especially in Busoga Sub-region.
Ms Annet Nakayima, a research scientist at NARO, says the new maize breeds include; Naro53 and Naro64, adding that Naro has also innovated Naro1, Naro2, Naro3 and Naro39 rice varieties with a distinctive aroma to help farmers compete favourably after discovering that flavoured rice is on high demand.
Naro Communications Development Officer, Ms Winnie Nanteza, said the innovations are aimed at enhancing nutrition and profitability by the end-users of their products. “We realised that some foodstuffs lack Vitamin ‘A’; so, we came up with Maize Vita A and aroma rice,” she said.
Mr Godwin Kirungi, an agricultural technical advisor at Uganda Prisons farms, said they have innovated the UH53 maize that bears two cobs, is disease-resistant, and also helpful in providing cattle feeds.
“The leaves of this hybrid maize can be used for making silage to feed animals; therefore, farmers enjoy both high yields and wastes which are used to make animal feeds,” said Ms Kirungi.
Mr Edward Kibalabali, the Lake Victoria Regional Manager for Continental Seed Company, said they have innovated high yield, disease and drought-resistant vegetables, with their latest innovation being tomatoes that can last for more than a week after harvest.
Mr Kibalabali said they take time to research on which crop to sell to farmers according to the climate, considering the hotness and wetness, so that they do not regret dealing with them.
Mr Charles Abwala, a Business Manager with Cooper Corporation, revealed that they have innovated a new six-row planter for seeds to be planted, which is better than the two-row planter, while modern tractors for tilling gardens have also been stocked.