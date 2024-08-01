Exhibitors unveil new crop innovations at Jinja farmers’ show

Exhibitors at the ongoing Source of the Nile National Agriculture and Farmers’ show in Jinja City have announced new innovations in crop production.



The 30th edition of the show, organised by Uganda National Farmers’ Federation (UNFFE), kicked off on July 26, and will end on August 4.



Federation Spokesperson, Mr Nelson Tukundana, said over 450 local and international exhibitors have turned up to seek knowledge in crop production, an increase from 360 exhibitors who were registered last year.



“The Federation puts much emphasis on advanced technology for crop production needed by farmers to maximise profits,” Mr Tukundana said in an interview on July 31.

He added that the National Agricultural and Research Organisation (Naro) responded to their call by unveiling new maize breeds rich in Vitamin A and resistant to striga weed which is ravaging maize gardens, especially in Busoga Sub-region.



Ms Annet Nakayima, a research scientist at NARO, says the new maize breeds include; Naro53 and Naro64, adding that Naro has also innovated Naro1, Naro2, Naro3 and Naro39 rice varieties with a distinctive aroma to help farmers compete favourably after discovering that flavoured rice is on high demand.



Naro Communications Development Officer, Ms Winnie Nanteza, said the innovations are aimed at enhancing nutrition and profitability by the end-users of their products. “We realised that some foodstuffs lack Vitamin ‘A’; so, we came up with Maize Vita A and aroma rice,” she said.

Mr Godwin Kirungi, the technical advisor on farms at Uganda Prisons, displays the UH53 maize that bears two cobs at a demonstration garden during the 30th Source of the Nile National Agriculture and Farmers’ show in Jinja City on July 31, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

Mr Godwin Kirungi, an agricultural technical advisor at Uganda Prisons farms, said they have innovated the UH53 maize that bears two cobs, is disease-resistant, and also helpful in providing cattle feeds.



“The leaves of this hybrid maize can be used for making silage to feed animals; therefore, farmers enjoy both high yields and wastes which are used to make animal feeds,” said Ms Kirungi.