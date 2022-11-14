Expect more rain, weather experts warn

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has warned about heavy rainfall, extreme temperatures expected until next week.

According to the Dekadal Agromet [10 or 11 Day period] Bulletin released by UNMA on November 10, it is anticipated that more rains will be experienced between November 11 and November 20.

“The forecast for this period indicates that substantial rainfall activity is expected to continue in areas found in the southwestern (Kigezi and Ankole) sub-regions, the Rwenzori Sub-region, the Bunyoro sub-region, Central, Lake Victoria basin, Lake Kyoga basin, West Nile and Acholi Sub-region,” reads in part the weather report, adding: “There is a potential for flooding and mudslides to occur in such areas given the fact that the soils could be already saturated.”

Kampala Capital City Authority has identified Mulwana Road, Industrial Area, Meat Packers, Port bell, Mukwano near the Kibuli Police Barracks, Kanywankoko in Kitintale, areas near Lugogo Mall, and Kasanga-Ggaba as flood prone areas.

The bulletin also stated that parts of northern Uganda like West Nile, Acholi and Lango sub-regions will be warmer or hotter than the rest of the country with maximum temperatures ranging from 28 to 32 degrees Celsius.