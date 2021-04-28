Expectant mother, son die after house collapses during downpour

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

An expectant mother and her two-year-old son died on Tuesday evening after the house in which they lived collapsed on them during a downpour.

Elgon region Police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, identified the deceased as Janet Akong aged 20, who was six months pregnant and her son Solomon Alyala, both residents of Lwajusi Village, Lwajusi Sub County in Manafwa District.

"We have lost a mother and her son during the heavy downpour. It seems the wall was weak and could not withstand the rain and hailstorm," Mr Taitika said.

The deceased mother was reportedly cooking for her family when the tragedy happened at about 7pm.

Residents say they heard a loud rumbling sound like an earthquake when the house collapsed.

According to Mr Taitika, by the time the rescuers arrived at the scene, the victims were already dead, adding that they were able to retrieve the bodies from the debris, with assistance from the locals.

Advertisement

The bodies were taken to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem as investigations into the incident continue.

This, however, is not the first time such incidents have occurred in the region. The most recent happened this very month (April 1), where two worshippers in Butaleja District died and eight others seriously injured after a church in which they had gathered for evening prayers collapsed on them.



