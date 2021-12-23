Expectant mother, student among 15 arraigned in court over Kampala blasts

A 21-year-old student and a heavily pregnant woman are among 15 suspects who were Thursday charged with terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorism following the recent bomb blasts in Kampala, Waskiso and Mpigi districts.

Prosecution alleges that Eron Nanfuka, a student and mobile money operator who resides at Lweza B, Kajjansi Town Council in Wakiso District and her co-accused Sharon Nakitende, a 31-year-old tailor and resident of the same village, between September and November 2021 in diverse areas of Mpigi Wakiso and Kampala aided or abetted, haboured, financed or rendered support to Isaac Matovu alias Muzafaru, knowing or having reason to believe that such support would be applied, used for, in connection with preparation, commission or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The 23-year-old Matovu, who police said was wearing a suicide vest died in an explosion on a bus at Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway in Mpigi District.

A police officer directs the suspects who were on December 23, 2021 arraigned at Buganda Road Court in Kampala and charged with terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorism. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA



Nanfuka, Nakitende and one Shamirah Naddamba, a 21-year-old mobile money operator were arraigned before Buganda Road Court and charged with aiding and abetting terrorism, contrary to section 8 of the Anti-terrorism Act 2002.

The other suspects were charged with belonging to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group that security operatives have accused of being behind the bomb explosions in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb, near Central Police Station in Kampala and Parliamentary Avenue, among others.

They include Yusuf Muwonge alias Hamza Ssemaganda alias Robert Danze, Ismail Kiyemba who prosecution says between 2020 and 2021, for purposes of influencing the government, intimidating the public or a section of the public for political, religious, socio-economic aims, indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property, intentionally and unlawfully manufactured, delivered, placed and detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in diverse areas of Mpigi, Wakiso and Kampala with intent to cause death or serious bodily injuries and resulting into major economic loss.

The suspects in the dock at Buganda Road Court

Prosecution also says Annet Nakato Nakibirango, a 33-year-old house wife and resident of Kireka-Bbira village, Nakabugo in Wakiso District and Zam Naiga, a 56-year-old businesswoman and resident of Lusanja, Mpererwe in Wakiso District, between September and November 2021 abetted, haboured, financed or supported Muwonge having reason to believe that such support would be applied or used for or in connection with preparation or commission or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Other suspects are Ismail Matiwa Huzaifa, an 18-year-old businessman and resident of Nakifuma Town Council, Nabale in Mukono District and a 56-year-old Twaha Wambedde, an imam at Kabila Mosque in Nabweru, South ward, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District.

Others on the charge sheet include Ishaq Jero, a 24-year -old shop attendant and resident of Lweza; Faisal Nsubuga Nadir, a 33-year-old businessman and resident of Lweza; Hamuza Bakyayita, a 27-year-old taxi conductor and resident of Nakifuma; Bashir Juuko Kiwanuka alias Fred, a 48-year-old businessman and resident of Nabweru-Kiiwa, Wakiso District; Mohammed Kisiitu, a 39-year-old businessman and resident of Mulanda Village, Lutembe beach in Wakiso District; Muniru Bogere, a 33-year-old boda boda rider and resident of Lweza and Ismail Kiyemba, a 33-year-old welder and resident Lweza.

Prosecution alleges that Muwonge, Kiyemba, Mutiwa, Bogere, Jjuuko, Wambedde, Nsubuga, Twaha, Jero and others still at large between 2017 to date belonged or professed to belong to a terrorist organization, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), contrary to section 11 (1) (A) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002.

All the suspects were not allowed to take plea because the charges against them are capital in nature and can only be heard by the High Court.

They were remanded until January 13, 2022 when they are expected to be arraigned in court for further mention of the case.

