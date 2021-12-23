Expectant mother, student among 15 arraigned in court over Kampala blasts

One of the 15 suspects charged with terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorism following the recent blasts in Kampala, Wakiso and Mpigi districts pictured sitting on the floor as they appeared at Buganda Road Court on December 23, 2021. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA 

By  Job Bwire Betty Ndagire  &  Abubaker Lubowa

What you need to know:

  • The other suspects were charged with belonging to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group that security operatives accused of being behind the bomb explosions in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb, near Central Police Station in Kampala and Parliamentary Avenue, among others.

A 21-year-old student and a heavily pregnant woman are among 15 suspects who were Thursday charged with terrorism and aiding and abetting terrorism following the recent bomb blasts in Kampala, Waskiso and Mpigi districts.

