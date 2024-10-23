Expert task govt to prioritize funding community health services 

The government has been urged to prioritize funding and fast-track the implementation of the National Community Health Strategy (NCHS) to save lives and strengthen healthcare services at the community level.

In February last year, the government launched NCHS 2021/22- 2025/26, to boost access to primary, curative, preventative and rehabilitative health care services through a multi-sectoral collaboration.

"If we are looking at where we should invest to achieve universal health coverage, it should be in community health systems, as this empowers communities to take control and improve their health in a sustainable manner," said the Country Program Director of AHF Uganda Cares, Mr Henry Magala.

According to him, community-based financing ensures accessible and quality health services through health care workers to the community.

He further explained that these actors in the health system who range from traditional birth attendants and village health teams (VHTs) to community health extension workers are mostly engaged in preventive health measures since 70 percent of the diseases at the health facilities could be addressed at the community level.

It’s against this backdrop, Mr Magala called upon the government to fast-track the implementation of NCHS.

"The Government of Uganda should accelerate the operationalization of national health insurance. This has been a topic of discussion for a long time, but eventually, talking about it will lead to results. National insurance is critical to regulating and supporting initiatives like the one in Kisisi."



Ms Edith Sifuna from the Center for Health, Human Rights, and Development (CEHURD) noted that during community engagements, they observed that to improve health services, communities sometimes do not need money.

"We have invested in what we call social financing strategies, where we use locally available resources to improve service delivery. We identify key stakeholders in health governance, such as health unit management committees, which play a crucial role in managing health facilities and ensuring improved service delivery," Ms Sifuna said.

She added, "Some health facilities have established youth corners without any financial input—just by reserving a room and starting to provide youth-responsive services, which were not available before. Most of these initiatives focus on older people, and there is often no provision for young people."

Ms Brenda Nakanwagi, Commissioner of Community Health, urged the government to operationalize the Public Health Act, which would create opportunities for increased revenue and improve public health.