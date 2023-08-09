Expert warns against prolonged use of flu medicine for children

A child health expert at Makerere University Medical School, Dr Sabrina Kitaka, has warned against prolonged use of some medicines such as prednisolone which are often given to children with flu and cough.



Dr Kitaka said prolonged use of these medicines in children increases the risk of obesity and other complications.



“Parents, beware of the excessive steroids given to your children because they can cause Cushing’s syndrome. Not every flu or cough should be treated with steroids. Some cough medicines contain steroids and could harm your child,” she said on Wednesday via her X account, a rebranded Twitter.



The senior pediatrician noted that prolonged use should only be tolerated if it is “absolutely needed and prescribed by a qualified pediatrician”.



According to information from the website of the National Health Service (NHS) of England, Cushing's syndrome is an uncommon condition which “mostly affects people who have been taking steroid medicine, especially steroid tablets, for a long time. Steroids contain a synthetic version of cortisol.”



Cortisol, according to available scientific information, is the primary stress hormone which increases sugar (glucose) levels in the bloodstream thus enhancing the brain's use of glucose and increasing the availability of substances that replenish the body’s energy.



Cortisol is naturally produced by the body when one is stressed but steroid drugs like prednisolone also cause an increase of this hormone in the body, according to scientists.



The common symptoms of Cushing's syndrome, according to NHS, include weight gain and more body fat, and this manifests as “increased fat on your chest and tummy, but slim arms and legs, a build-up of fat on the back of your neck and shoulders, known as a "buffalo hump".



These symptoms occur in both children and adults who use steroid medicines. NHS notes that other symptoms include skin that bruises easily, large purple stretch marks, weakness in your upper arms and thighs, a reduced sex drive (low libido) and fertility problems, depression and mood swings.





Dr Kitaka, however, said for all medicines, some people will have side effects.