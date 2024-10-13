Experts call for enhanced training in palliative care

The Executive Director of the Palliative Care Association of Uganda (PCAU), Mark Donald Mwesiga, has urged the government to train more health workers in palliative care to better serve patients in need of this vital service.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines palliative care as specialized medical care focused on providing relief from pain and other symptoms of serious illnesses. According to WHO, this type of care helps patients manage side effects from medical treatments, and its availability is not contingent on the curability of their condition.

Speaking at the National Commemoration for World Hospice and Palliative Care Day (WHPCD) 2024 at Ndere Cultural Centre on Friday, Mr Mwesiga emphasised the necessity of training more health workers to provide this essential service.

“We need to increase palliative care training for all health professionals and village health teams to bring palliative care into our communities,” he stated. “Strengthening care starts at the grassroots.”

Statistics from the Ministry of Health’s Health Management Information System indicate that only 11 percent of the estimated 500,000 Ugandans in need of palliative care services have access to them.

The WHPCD was held under the theme: “There is someone out there that we need to reach, comfort, and bring them peace and dignity.”

Mr Mwesiga’s comments echoed those of WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stated in a televised message, “Every person deserves access to quality care, especially at the end of life. Nearly 60 million people a year lack access to these essential services, which are often underfunded, misunderstood, or unavailable.”

He added, “We are making progress because WHO and partners are working with governments, health providers, and communities to integrate palliative care into primary care, support training for health workers, and ensure the availability of essential medicines.”

In his remarks, Dr. Andrew Ssekitooleko, the Chief Executive Officer of St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, emphasized the critical role of palliative care in instilling hope and improving the quality of life for patients. He stressed the importance of early integration of palliative care into patients' treatment journeys, urging healthcare institutions to prioritize capacity building for medical professionals to enhance their ability to deliver comprehensive palliative care services.