Experts call for first aid training to reduce emergency deaths

Health experts have called for widespread public training in first aid as a key measure to reduce deaths and long-term disability from emergencies, including road crashes and other injuries.

Speaking ahead of the 2nd East African Symposium on Trauma, Injury and Disability (TRIAD), experts warned that many lives are lost unnecessarily due to a lack of timely and appropriate care, saying that there is need for a community-driven response system.

“By equipping community members with basic first aid skills, we believe that many lives can be saved, and the impact of emergencies can be significantly reduced,” said Dr Doreen Okong, president of the Emergency Care Association of Uganda.

Dr Joseph Kalanzi, secretary of the Association of Ambulance Professionals in Uganda (AAPU), stressed that every minute counts in emergency medicine—and delays often turn survivable injuries into fatalities.

“In most emergencies, the first responder isn’t a paramedic; it’s a bystander, a boda boda rider, a shopkeeper,” he said. “The question is: Do they know what to do when it counts? Do they know who to call or how to handle the patient? We need skilled locals to offer this kind of care before rushing to hospital.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 4.4 million people die annually from various injuries, while more than 50 million survive with life-altering disabilities. In Uganda, road crash-related injuries dominate emergency department admissions and are a leading cause of death and disability.

Dr Ignatius Nasasira, chairperson of the TRIAD symposium organizing committee, called for practical outcomes from such conferences, not just policy talk.

“We shouldn’t just come to talk, analyze stats, and then go home. We need to create real action points. Emergency care is a moving target, and our responses must constantly adapt,” he said.

He noted that emergency care requires a team effort, doctors, nurses, dispatchers, first responders, police, policymakers, and everyday citizens must work together.

“If we can successfully manage chronic illnesses like hypertension and infectious diseases like malaria, then trauma and road traffic injuries must also be prioritized as essential health care services available to all,” he added.

Dr Okong said the need for dedicated government funding to establish and strengthen structured emergency systems nationwide.

“Emergency care is not a privilege for a few. It is a fundamental health service that every Ugandan must be able to access in times of trauma, injury, or acute illness. We need to build systems that leave no one behind,” she said.

Looking ahead, Dr Kalanzi shared the importance of assessing existing first responders’ skills to identify knowledge gaps and enhance emergency preparedness.

“In Uganda, many people still associate emergency care with ambulances alone. But it is a full chain, from the moment an emergency occurs, through timely response, to hospital care and rehabilitation,” he said.



