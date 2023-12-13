Experts call for revision of teachers’ curriculum

Education experts have expressed concern over teachers who are still being trained on the old curriculum, yet the learners in lower secondary are now using a new curriculum.

Ms Rose Stella Akongo, the principal of Luigi Giussani Institute of Higher Education, said teacher training institutions, including universities, should consider revising the teachers’ training curriculum if they are to align it with the needs of the new curriculum for lower secondary.

“We have seen the reality on ground that a number of universities and other institutions that are training teachers who are supposed to come out and teach learners using the new lower secondary curriculum are still training teachers the same way they were training them before the new curriculum was released,” Ms Akongo said yesterday in Kampala during a media advocacy meeting about the Action for Life skills and Values (ALIVE) East Africa programme.

She added: “If we have changed the curriculum in the classroom yet the curriculum at the teacher training institutions and universities is still the same, how do we expect these teachers to come out of the university and be able to deliver the new (lower secondary) curriculum? No wonder we see teachers getting into class and start struggling because they cannot understand the best pedagogical approaches that respond to the needs in classroom.”

Ms Akongo said several teachers were struggling to implement the new curriculum due to a mismatch between teacher training institutions and what is happening in the classroom.

She further said she recently attended a meeting where educators from a number of teacher training institutions acknowledged that they did not understand the skills structure and how to tell that a learner is demonstrating life skills such as collaboration, problem solving and self-awareness.

Ms Akongo noted that it is important for the same shift being witnessed in the new curriculum at lower secondary level to be reflected at teacher training colleges and institutions to minimise confusion.

“It is my cry that we look at the child in the class as someone who needs to be supported to grow holistically and we should desire to have the capacity and ability to create the kind of environment that the children need in the classroom,” Ms Akongo said.

Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, the executive director of the Uganda Vice Chancellors’ Forum, said a few adjustments need to be done in the university curriculum so that those training teachers are conversant with the teaching that will facilitate the learning process in schools.

He also emphasised the importance of retraining all teachers to better understand the new curriculum, urging the government to address deficiencies of teaching materials that schools, especially those in rural areas, are experiencing if the new curriculum is to be a success.

“There is need for an accelerated programme for all teachers teaching the new curriculum. There is an urgent need to provide the learning materials for reference, not necessarily the textbooks. Those in the city can use internet to access such materials but those in the rural settings need a variety of text books,” he said.

Although some teachers, he added, were trained by the National Curriculum Development Centre, the training was not sufficient.

Mr Martin Ariapa, the director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at Luigi Giussani Institute of Higher Education, said there should be clarity on skills and values that are included in the curriculum.

“Clarity in the way that when you are talking about problem solving, teachers need to know what it entails such as recognising the problem, finding the solution and implementing the solutions. This kind of breakdown can be done for every life skill and value,” Mr Arapia said.

Ms Faridah Nassereka, a senior programme officer at Uwezo Uganda, said the National Curriculum Development Centre conducted a labour market survey that indicated that many young graduates were lacking life skills needed for them to be competitive locally and internationally.

New Curriculum

The Ministry of Education and Sports through the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) revised and rolled out a New Competency-based Curriculum to learners of Senior One in January 2020.

The new Lower Secondary curriculum (LSC) was rolled out in a phased-out approach starting in February 2020 with Senior One, later to Senior Two in 2021 and subsequently to the next levels of the lower secondary in the preceding years.