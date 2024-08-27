Experts call for stronger consumer protection in African aviation industry

Regional aviation experts from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), East African Community (EAC), and Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) have emphasized the need for stronger enforcement of consumer protection regulations to safeguard air transport passengers across Africa.

This message was the focus during the opening of a five-day capacity-building training session on Annex 6 Consumer Protection Regulations of the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD). The training, hosted at Golden Tulip Hotel on August 26, 2024, was specifically tailored for the EAC.

In his opening remarks, UCAA Director General, Fred Bamwesigye, underscored the growing importance of consumer protection within Africa's air transport industry. He highlighted that achieving the goals of the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) requires the utilization of Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as essential building blocks for effectively implementing consumer protection regulations.

Bamwesigye further stressed that all African Union member states should prioritize consumer involvement in regulating the air transport industry. "There is a critical need to establish consumer protection units at both regional and national levels where they do not already exist," he said.

He added that many African air travelers still face unfair treatment and inadequate information from service providers. "Consumers often experience delays and cancellations for ‘technical reasons,’ yet passengers are penalized for missing flights. This training aims to clearly define these so-called 'technical reasons' to protect consumers from unfair practices," Bamwesigye noted.

Member from Regional bodies after the training at Golden Tulip hotel in Kampala. Photo by Eve Muganga

Eng. Nicholas Ndema Matebere, COMESA's Regional Aviation Expert, explained that the workshop’s primary objective is to deepen understanding of air passenger protection regulations and to better handle claims related to delays and cancellations. He also emphasized the importance of publishing customer service plans and promptly responding to consumer concerns.

"AFCAC envisions a continent-wide system of consumer protection units across RECs and member states. These units would directly link passengers with various stakeholders, including airlines, airport operators, tour operators, travel agents, and ground handling agencies to ensure the smooth operation of air transport with minimal disruptions," Eng. Ndema added.

EAC’s Principal Civil Aviation Officer, Paul Christian Rwegasha, highlighted that the workshop will provide participants with foundational knowledge on regulating and supervising market conduct to protect air transport consumers. "Such laws are intended to prevent unfair practices and ensure that airlines and service providers do not take advantage of passengers," he said.

Emmanuel Butera Mwesigye, AFCAC’s Consumer Protection Specialist, pointed out that the training aims to build capacity for consumer protection officers and aviation regulators across the continent