Experts call for swift police, judicial action as Uganda battles rising defilement cases

Legal experts and activists have called on Uganda’s police and judiciary to fast-track investigations and prosecutions of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), warning that the rising number of defilement cases requires urgent intervention.

At a national symposium on ending SGBV held in Kampala on Tuesday, speakers stressed that weak policing and delayed judicial responses continue to deny justice to victims and embolden perpetrators.

Dr Josephine Ndagire, a law lecturer at Makerere University, said the justice system is faltering at the very first stage of handling defilement cases.

“In many rural areas, some police posts lack female officers, stationery to record cases and resources to carry out investigations; hence, many victims are unable to get justice,” Dr Ndagire said while presenting findings of a report by the National Association of Women Judges.

She noted that state attorneys remain overstretched and courts often interpret laws in ways that deepen gender inequality.

“The chain of justice is broken at the investigation stage; the state attorneys are also few compared to the workload and geographical coverage,” she said.

The report, conducted in Mbale, Tororo, Kamuli, Nebbi and Napak districts, found that defilement victims face steep barriers in accessing justice.

Ms Iren Kagoya, Associate Director of Advocacy at World Vision, called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, civil society and communities to confront the crisis.

“Many of the children are defiled at schools and on their way to and from schools, which leads many to drop out and acquire teenage pregnancies and diseases. We cannot just sit to see this trend increasing; we need to ensure the defiled victims get treatment and justice with government financial support,” she said.

She attributed the prevalence of SGBV to poverty and outdated cultural practices, urging the state to boost funding for the judiciary, police and psychosocial support systems.

Police officials insist efforts are underway. SSP Ruth Kintu, head of the child and family protection department at Naguru police station, said officers have been conducting sensitisation drives, stakeholder engagements and pushing for convictions of offenders.

“There is a need to further strengthen the prosecution mechanisms, family support, and resource allocation to ensure law enforcement and support resources to the emerging hotspots in Greater Masaka, Kampala Metropolitan Police and the North,” SSP Kintu said.

According to the 2024 Uganda Police annual Crime Report, 12,312 defilement cases were reported nationwide. Of these, only 749 cases (about 11 percent) resulted in convictions, while 81 percent remain pending in court.