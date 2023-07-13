Experts caution on cancer risks from food prepared in polythene bags 

Scientists have cautioned the public about the dangers of consuming food that has been prepared in polythene bags and other plastic objects, as these bags contain cancer-causing substances.

During a cancer sensitisation drive organised by the Rotary Club of Bushenyi in Bushenyi town on July 12, health authorities emphasised that the consumption of plastics has become a major cause of cancer among the population and urged the public to exercise caution.

Agriculturalist and environmentalist Mr. Nicolas Kagurusya said while no specific research has been conducted to determine the exact extent of the problem, over 50 percent of hotels and individuals in urban areas use polythene bags to cover food during preparation.

"In most places where we go for a meal, people use polythene bags and sacks when preparing food. Some chemicals coming out of the plastic objects shouldn’t be entering our bodies. It is important that you care about where you get your lunch. If they are using polythene bags, take caution because you are a candidate for cancer," he explained.

Mr. Kagurusya also highlighted the risk posed by plastics consumed through fish and other aquatic foods.

"When these microplastics make their way to water bodies, they are consumed by the fish that we eat. Proper plastic disposal should be emphasized so that these plastics don’t enter our bodies. Also, wherever you go these days, there are plastic bottles and bags littered all over, and their impact on the environment is very big and devastating," he said.

Dr. Peter Yekka, a medical officer at Bushenyi Health Center IV, emphasized that covering food with polythene bags exposes them to extreme temperatures, causing them to melt and release harmful substances.

"During cooking, food reaches boiling point at 100 degrees Celsius, and most plastics cannot withstand such heat. These substances, in the form of chemicals, should not be ingested. Consuming them can lead to diseases, including cancer. The more you are exposed to plastic, the higher the risk of developing cancer. The more you consume, the greater the danger," Dr.Yekka noted.

He suggested cooking food uncovered or using alternative non-melting metallic objects for covering.