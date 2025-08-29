Experts criticise Museveni’s directive on Mugaino case

Several legal experts have raised concerns over President Museveni’s recent letter questioning the interdiction of Commissioner of Land Registration, Mr Baker Mugaino, by the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG).

Mr Mugaino is a presidential appointee. Some legal analysts have described the President’s directive as a clear overreach, labelling it as “impunity” and a move that undermines the independence of government institutions in executing their constitutional mandates.

In a strongly worded letter dated May 24 and addressed to Lands Minister Ms Judith Nabakooba, President Museveni expressed outrage over Mr Mugaino’s interdiction, which he said was carried out without his consultation, despite being the appointing authority.

“I have now been informed that the Commissioner of Land Registration, who is implementing this solution, has been removed from office on unspecified grounds, apparently acting on the directives of the IGG,” the President wrote.

He added, “How convenient! Do you have the authority to interdict such an officer [a presidential appointee] without my involvement? Why was I not consulted prior to this action being taken?”

ALSO READ: Lands commissioner remanded to Luzira on corruption charges

According to the letter, the President had deployed Mr Mugaino to the Lands Ministry on a special assignment to address long-standing inefficiencies, fraud, and mismanagement, particularly within the Land Information System.

He claimed the country had lost $140 million (approximately Shs501.48 billion) amid continued double tilting, tax evasion, and fraudulent transactions. Mr Mugaino was tasked with leading a digitalisation initiative to streamline land processes. However, he was arrested and later interdicted following directives from the IGG.

In response, President Museveni ordered Minister Nabakooba to immediately lift the interdiction and continue the anti-fraud reforms.

“This is, therefore, to direct that you immediately lift that interdiction and address the fraud and inefficiency in the ministry as I directed you. If there are matters for investigation requiring removal of Mr Mugaino, these must be raised by the investigating entity with me as the appointing authority,” the President wrote.

Legal opinions

Human rights lawyer Mr Nicholas Opiyo strongly criticised the President’s directive, arguing that no one is above the law, not even the head of state.

“If there is a finding that such a person has been involved in inappropriate behaviour, the law should take its course, not the person who appointed them. The President is undermining the role of the IGG,” Opiyo said.

“Those advising the President must remind him that Uganda is a country governed by the rule of law.” Lawyer Caleb Alaka echoed similar sentiments, stating that the IGG operates independently, which is the very essence of her role as an ombudsman.

“The Constitution demands that the IGG’s work is not interfered with. That is why she is called an ombudsman whose core role is to keep government institutions in check,” Mr Alaka said.

“If I were the IGG, I would have resigned by now.”

Indeed, Article 227 of the Constitution explicitly guarantees the independence of the Inspectorate of Government, stating it is not subject to the direction or control of any person or authority and is accountable only to Parliament.

Mr Marlon Agaba, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, attributed the current friction to overlapping mandates. “One issue that stands out is that we have multiple institutions with overlapping powers.

The President has the power to appoint, while the IGG has the power to interdict. That criss-crossing of mandates is where the problem lies,” Mr Agaba said. He added that if institutions were allowed to operate independently, there would be no need for presidential interference. The chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Mr Medard Lubega Sseggona, simply remarked: “Appointees are indictable.”

Government legal advisors

However, Attorney General Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka defended President’s position, arguing that his directive did not contravene the IGG’s independence. “I do not think it's against the independence of the IG. The issues raised by His Excellency are set out in Article 172, which gives the President disciplinary powers over such officers,” he said.

Article 172 of the Constitution gives the President, acting on the advice of the relevant Service Commission, authority over appointments and disciplinary control for certain public officers, including heads of departments.

Mr Kiryowa also noted that he has previously advised that any interdiction of a presidential appointee requires consultation with the appointing authority.

Allegations against Mr Mugaino

Under the charge of abuse of office, the IGG alleges that between April 8 and 25, while serving as Commissioner for Land Registration, Mr Mugaino unlawfully cancelled land titles previously issued to Tropical Bank, Mr Gerald Akugizibwe, and Namayiba Park Hotel.

Mr Baker Mugaino (in grey checked jacket), the Commissioner for Land Registration in the Ministry of Lands, was arrested over alleged corruption and abuse of office. Photo/Courtesy

The disputed land is situated on Kibuga Block 12, Plots 658, 659, and 665 in Kisenyi. The IGG maintains that Mr Mugaino’s actions caused significant harm to affected landowners and seriously compromised the integrity of the land registration system.