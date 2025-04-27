Experts decry low university enrollment of students with hearing impairments

Experts in the creative industry have expressed concern over the low enrollment rates of students with hearing impairments at universities across the country, noting that many private universities do not have a single deaf student enrolled.

During the release of the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results, it was highlighted that many special needs learners performed well, with 181 special needs candidates attaining Division One, 1,712 in Division Two, 673 in Division Three, and 371 in Division Four.

However, 388 candidates were ungraded, and 48 special needs candidates did not turn up for the examinations.

According to the experts, although a large number of children with hearing impairments are enrolled in primary schools, only a small fraction manage to transition to higher education. They attribute this significant drop-off to various barriers faced by these students throughout their educational journey.

Mr Alex Musisi, a senior lecturer in creative arts, revealed that his research showed many children with hearing impairments start school very late, often around the age of 12, due to stigma and a lack of awareness among parents.

"Some parents are embarrassed about having deaf children and hesitate to send them to school. During my research, I found that some students were as old as 15 when they first enrolled in school. Many of them should have been in Primary Six, but instead, they were still working on basic foundational skills because they had been denied early access to education," Mr Musisi said during a breakfast meeting at Alliance Française in Bukoto on April 27.

He added, "At the private university where I teach, I have never encountered a single deaf student. I am not sure how it is elsewhere, but in my classes, I have yet to see a deaf or disabled learner. Most of the students are typical learners, and even then, they tend to come from relatively privileged backgrounds. Primary school teachers tell us that only a very small number of deaf students make it beyond Primary Seven and proceed to secondary school."

The experts agreed that addressing these issues requires a collective effort from families, educators, and policymakers to ensure that no child with a disability is left behind.

In response to these challenges, Mr Musisi and his colleagues have developed a small algorithm that transforms sign language into an interactive game. This innovation allows any parent with a smartphone to help their deaf child learn English through play.

“We recognize that children today spend a lot of time on phones, often downloading and playing games. By leveraging this reality, we created a tool that makes learning fun while simultaneously promoting literacy. Inclusion begins when we make room for them in the spaces that already exist. Given the chance, deaf children can achieve just as much as their hearing peers,” he said.

Ms Justine Lubanga, from the Special Needs Education Research and Innovation Centre (SNERIC), said that many people wrongly assume that children with disabilities cannot or should not be taught how to read.

“All children, regardless of ability, have the potential to learn if given the right support and environment. For example, a child with visual impairment should be guided early to understand and navigate their environment independently. Similarly, a child with hearing impairment should be introduced to sign language as soon as possible to support their communication and overall development," Ms. Lubanga said.

She added, "When disabilities are not detected early in a child's life, critical early interventions are missed, delaying the child's overall development. Every child should undergo proper screening immediately after birth. Early diagnosis enables parents to plan the necessary support for their child's needs. Early intervention can significantly nurture a child's potential, but sadly, this vital step is often overlooked, leading to greater difficulties later on."