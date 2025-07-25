Experts oppose downgrade of Kiruddu, Kawempe hospitals

Health experts have raised concerns over President Museveni’s recent proposal to downgrade Kiruddu and Kawempe national referral hospitals to general hospital status. They argue that such a move could significantly compromise access to specialised healthcare services in the Kampala Metropolitan area. While on his Parish Development Model tour in Kampala last week, President Museveni said the two hospitals were initially intended to decongest Mulago National Referral Hospital by offering general medical services to local residents. However, he expressed dissatisfaction that the Ministry of Health upgraded them to national referral hospitals, which are designated to handle more complex cases beyond the scope of general hospitals or lower-level health centres.

According to a statement posted by the Uganda Media Centre on July 20, the President announced plans to revert Kiruddu and Kawempe to district hospital status and to construct new government hospitals in Rubaga, Nakawa, and Kampala Central. “When it becomes a referral, where will those in the district go? Those hospitals were meant to decongest Mulago. Don’t go to Mulago, start here, such that most cases are handled here,” Mr Museveni stated. His comments also follow complaints from Kampala residents, who say the hospitals are not fulfilling their intended roles. Currently, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) operates only health centres and has no general (district-level) hospital under its jurisdiction.

KCCA, in a Facebook post dated June 27, 2014—before Kiruddu was officially designated a national referral hospital in 2016—stated: “Kiruddu Health Centre is being upgraded to a general hospital with the aim of decongesting Mulago Referral Hospital, enhancing capacity building and improving the quality of healthcare.” Yet, in the same post, the facility was also referred to as “Kiruddu City Referral Hospital,” suggesting conflicting expectations about its purpose.

‘Downgrading not a solution’

Prof Peter Waiswa, a public health expert and health systems researcher at Makerere University School of Public Health, acknowledged that access to general healthcare services remains a significant challenge for urban residents—especially the poor. However, he warned that downgrading the two facilities would be a misstep. “Kampala ranks worse than rural areas in terms of healthcare access for the poor. Kampala City Council, which is equivalent to a district, does not operate a single hospital,” Prof Waiswa said, referencing findings from studies conducted in the city. He emphasised that rather than downgrading Kiruddu and Kawempe, the government should construct additional general hospitals.

These two referral hospitals, he explained, handle critical services such as dialysis for kidney failure, plastic surgery, burn management, and complex maternal care—services that are unavailable in typical general hospitals. “Greater Kampala needs functional and accessible general hospitals that serve the poor. That would help decongest Kawempe and Kiruddu, allowing them to focus on specialised care, training, and research,” he said. Closing Kiruddu, he warned, would eliminate access to essential services like dialysis. Similarly, shutting down Kawempe would cripple maternal and neonatal care, and eliminate key research and training hubs. Dr Herbert Luswata, the president of the Uganda Medical Association, also cautioned against downgrading the hospitals. “Downgrading will disrupt systems that are already working.

Instead, upgrade KCCA’s health centres to offer general services, and ensure all public facilities are adequately stocked with medicines and equipment,” Dr Luswata said. He added that the lack of essential medicines often leads to patient dissatisfaction. “When patients leave without receiving medicines, they feel they haven’t been helped—regardless of the care provided,” he said. Prof Waiswa underscored the need for better coordination among districts and a comprehensive healthcare access plan for Kampala and its neighbouring areas. He urged President Museveni to expedite the approval of the long-delayed National Health Insurance Scheme to eliminate financial barriers to care. “Health is not confined by district boundaries. People move freely, and without a national insurance system, accessing care becomes harder.

We need a well-designed, national referral system—not top-down directives,” he said. He reiterated that Greater Kampala urgently needs fully functional general hospitals to serve the urban poor. These, in turn, would allow facilities like Kawempe and Kiruddu to focus on specialised care and play a vital role in training and research. Patients and caretakers confirmed that both hospitals are already overwhelmed by high demand for specialised services. In response, the Ministry of Health has stated that efforts are underway to improve regional referral hospitals to handle some of the complex cases managed at Kiruddu and Kawempe, including dialysis and advanced surgeries.

Trend

Referral hospitals such as Kiruddu and Kawempe play a crucial role in Uganda’s health system by handling complex medical conditions that lower-level facilities cannot manage. Services such as dialysis, intensive neonatal care, plastic surgery, and emergency obstetric interventions are typically offered at this level. These hospitals also serve as training grounds for medical students and specialists. Experts say downgrading them could not only limit access to specialised services but also disrupt research and training.



