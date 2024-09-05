Experts promote self-care to cut government health spending

Ugandans are being encouraged to incorporate regular medical check-ups, physical exercise, and self-testing into their lifestyles as a means to prevent diseases that often develop gradually without symptoms.

This proactive approach is also intended to reduce government expenditure on treating non-communicable diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote and maintain their own health, prevent disease, and manage illness—with or without the support of healthcare professionals. WHO statistics show that Uganda spends approximately $14 (Shs53,000) per person on healthcare. Of this amount, $9 (Shs34,200) is out-of-pocket expenditure, while $5 (Shs19,000) comes from the public sector, including government and donor funding.

At an orientation meeting for Members of Parliament on Thursday, Dr Charles Olaro the Director Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, highlighted that Ugandans demonstrated effective self-care practices during the COVID-19 pandemic by following standard operating procedures. He noted that one in four adults in Uganda are unaware of their health conditions, despite 80 percent of them having such conditions.

“Lifestyle aspects such as staying hydrated and exercising, are crucial components of self-care. Adhering to treatment regimens and managing conditions like hypertension are essential for maintaining health and preventing complications. Diabetes, once thought to be a disease of the wealthy, is now widespread, with a national prevalence of about 2 percent,” Dr Olaro said.

He added, “Women can now self-inject for family planning, reducing the need for frequent health facility visits. This not only helps prevent unwanted pregnancies but also empowers women to take control of their reproductive health. Similarly, self-testing for HIV allows individuals to test privately and seek confirmation and support as needed.”

The National Health Accounts report reveals that out-of-pocket health expenditures by Ugandans increased by Shs88.3 billion between 2019/2020 and 2020/2021. Globally, around 400 million people lack access to basic essential health services, and each year, 100 million people are pushed into poverty due to healthcare costs.

Dr Olaro emphasised that integrating self-care into the health system could alleviate pressures on the system and provide economic benefits to individuals, families, and the sector as a whole.

Dr Charles Ayume, the Koboko Municipality MP and former Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, highlighted that self-care also extends to individuals in critical care. He noted that proper hygiene, such as shaving and nail trimming, significantly impacts a patient’s recovery chances in an ICU.

“We tend to spend on others but neglect ourselves. Once we’re gone, others will take over, and there will be by-elections. So let us invest in ourselves. We can explore our own country as internal tourists—visit Jinja or Entebbe with loved ones, not strangers. This simple act of self-care can significantly improve your well-being,” Dr Ayume said

He further explained that scientific evidence shows patients with poor hygiene have a lower likelihood of survival. “The design of our homes also affects self-care. For instance, a wet floor without warning signs increases the risk of accidents, and treating injuries such as fractured hip bones can be costly. Therefore, considering the economic impact of investing in self-care is essential,” he added.

Dr Ayume also encouraged Ugandans to take time off for a holiday and turn off their phones to reduce stress and improve overall well-being.