Experts propose new site for Masaka headquarters 

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

The controversy surrounding the new location for Masaka District headquarters has taken a new twist with the district technical planning committee suggesting another site to erect the offices.

The committee has recommended that the headquarters be built at a piece of land housing Bukeeri Health Centre in Buwunga Sub-county.

Following the elevation of Masaka Town to a city status on July 1 last year, the district headquarters, which is within the city centre, has to be shifted to a new location outside the city, according to the local government policy.

Mr Vincent Sunday Lukyamuzi, the Masaka District planner, said the decision by the district technical planning committee was informed by factors which include; the land being free and spacious and strategic location.

“The land at Bukeeri is measuring about five acres which is big enough to accommodate a modern district headquarters,” he said on Monday.

Mr Lukyamuzi said they had already shared their proposal with the district executive committee and they await an approval from the district council.

Advertisement

Leaders in Masaka have since last year remained undecided on whether the district headquarters should remain in the city centre or be shifted to one of the sub-counties.

As they wait for a final decision on where to put the new facility, Mr Lukyamuzi said they have already budgeted Shs1.5 billion for the construction works.

Mr Aloysius Jjuko, the chairperson of Bukakkata Sub-county, said the delay to relocate the district headquarters from the city centre might affect service delivery.

“The incoming council should make it a priority to approve the resolution of the district technical planning committee because even if the money is made available, the construction [of district headquarters] cannot start without the approval of the council,” he said.

Masaka District chairperson-elect Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyeto said: “Deciding on where to put the district headquarters is a simple issue and I promise to address it as soon as I assume office.”

Ms Janat Nakisekka, the outgoing Masaka District vice chairperson, said: “We have tried to have that issue [location of district headquarters] resolved before our term expires, but we have been let down by low turn up of councilors.’’

Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Minister of Local Government, said in the next financial year, the government will support all districts that lost property to the new cities.

“Money will be made available in the coming financial year to help them,” he said.

Scattered offices

Despite being one of the oldest districts in Uganda, Masaka has over the years failed to have its own headquarters and it is occupying some buildings belonging to Buganda Kingdom.

The district offices are scattered with some departments including that of education, health, and finance housed in buildings belonging to Buganda Kingdom at Saaza, a Masaka City suburb. Other offices such as that of the district chairperson and vice chairperson are housed at Kitabiro, about 2kms away.