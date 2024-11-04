Experts push for AI integration in Uganda's healthcare

Uganda's severe shortage of experienced doctors has prompted experts to advocate for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare facilities. AI can revolutionize healthcare by assisting with diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient monitoring.

"AI can bridge the gap between doctors and patients, especially in rural areas," said Harrison Muiru, Managing Director of Smart Applications International Group. "Globally, we're seeing increasing AI use across sectors. In healthcare, this can help address Africa's doctor shortage."

AI-driven tools can enhance efficiency, provide faster care, and support decision-making processes. Mr Muiru emphasised the importance of developing user-friendly AI tools in local languages for community engagement.

"We can deliver AI in local languages, simplifying usage for community members. They can interact with AI in their language, and it provides insights into their health conditions," he explained.

However, Muiru cautioned that AI regulation is crucial to ensure data privacy, adherence to protocols, and human oversight.

Rocket Health CEO, Mr Davis Musinguzi highlighted AI's benefits in claims management and data analysis. "Automation expedites claim reviews, allowing healthcare providers to be reimbursed faster, ensuring timely patient care."

Uganda's healthcare system faces significant challenges, including a severe shortage of medical professionals. The doctor-to-patient ratio stands at 1:25,000, and the nurse-to-patient ratio is 1:11,000, far below the World Health Organization's recommended ratio.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Minister for ICT and National Guidance, emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in innovating digital health solutions.

"The ICT sector currently employs about 2.3 million Ugandans and contributes about Shs362 trillion to Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Let's have continued public-private partnerships to innovate digital health solutions that would improve healthcare accessibility," he said.

Judy Mugoya, Country Manager at Smart Applications International, noted that integrating AI and automation enables accessible healthcare without requiring physical interactions.

Mr Saul Sseremba, Principal and CEO of the Insurance Training College, urged the National Council for Higher Education to frequently review curricula to align education with technological demands.